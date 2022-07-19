Free general admission tickets released for DP World Tour Championship

Free general admission tickets for the DP World Tour Championship were released on Tuesday, giving golf fans the opportunity to guarantee their places at the season-ending tournament.

Taking place November 17-20 at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course, the 14th edition of the championship will once again welcome the top 50 players on the DP World Tour Rankings. Among golf's leading players expected to compete include former champions and major winners Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Jon Rahm.

This year’s tournament will also boast a record $10 million prize fund, making the season finale the first DP World Tour event in history outside the majors and WGCs to feature an eight-figure prize fund. It is also one of five elevated Rolex Series events.

In addition to crowning a tournament champion, the DP World Tour Championship decides the Race to Dubai winner, awarded to the player who tops the season-long points table.

American Morikawa is the defending DPWTC champion and reigning Race to Dubai winner but is only 16th in this season's race, which is led by three-time Race to Dubai winner McIlroy.

Following the success of last year's Ladies Day, which featured free drinks, ladies golf clinics and a best dressed competition, it will make a return later this year, while the tournament will also host a dedicated family day for the first time.

As well as free general admission tickets, the DP World Tour Championship also offers premium experiences. Both the Championship Chalet and Earth Lounge will provide unique vantage points of the action, and food and drink packages throughout the day.

Fans can currently take advantage of the early bird discounts, with prices starting at Dh499 for the Earth Lounge and Dh2000 for the Championship Chalet.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be releasing our free general admission and Premium Experience tickets to our fantastic fans,” said Tom Phillips, Head of DP World Tour Middle East.

“Since the first DP World Tour Championship in 2009, spectators have been a key part in making the tournament one of the best events on the schedule, thanks to their love for the game and enthusiasm out on course.

“The team at DP World Tour Middle East are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make the tournament bigger and better than ever and we can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store later this year at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”

To register for free tickets or purchase a Premium Experience at the Championship Chalet or Earth Lounge, visit dpwtc.com.