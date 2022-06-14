Justin Thomas says PGA-LIV rift 'just sad' for US Open and golf

World No 5 Justin Thomas said he is saddened by the fracture between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and what it could mean for the sport.

The American won his second major title at last month's PGA Championship and should be entering this week's showdown at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts fretting more about thick rough and fast greens than money's impact on people and majors.

"I tossed and turned and lost a lot of sleep last week thinking about what could potentially happen," Thomas said Monday.

While the US PGA Tour has banned all 17 of its players who join the LIV Golf series, the US Golf Association said it would not alter its qualifying to deny players like Phil Mickelson or Dustin Johnson because they took part in LIV's opening event last week in England.

But Thomas wonders what impact the PGA Tour's decision will have on future majors and whether it will diminish the composition of future Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup squads.

"Things like that could potentially get hurt because of some of the people that are leaving, and if more go, it's just sad," Thomas said. "It just makes me sad.

"I just want to play against the best in the world and try to win majors. With that being said, the best players in the world need to be here, but at the same time I don't necessarily want guys to be able to do both. It's a tough spot to be in."

Thomas has been a stalwart backing the PGA Tour even as such major winners as Mickelson, Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have split for LIV Golf and record purses of $25 million.

"Everything has got a price, I guess," Thomas said.

Thomas says it's a slap in the face to the US Open, saying, "You can't go anywhere without somebody bringing it up. It's sad. This is the US Open and ... that seems to be what all the questions are about.

"That's unfortunate. That's not right to the USGA. That's not right for the US Open. That's not right for us players. But that's, unfortunately, where we're at right now."