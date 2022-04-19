Retired tennis No 1 Ashleigh Barty 'excited' to play celebrity golf event

Former tennis world No 1 Ashleigh Barty has confirmed she will take part in a golf exhibition tournament, perhaps hinting at her next career move after her shock retirement last month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world when she stepped away from the sport in March just weeks after becoming the first Australian in 44 years to win the Australian Open.

The multi-talented 25-year-old, who has also played top-level women's cricket, was coy about her future plans at the time, saying only "you'll have to wait and see" what her next move is.

Icons Series organisers revealed that she would be among the sports stars competing in the US event in June alongside the likes of US Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

"I'm excited to be part of the Icons Series and I hope through my participation in the series that we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world," Barty, known to be a talented golfer, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

"It's such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world's greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about."

The event will be held at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. Icons Series chief executive Thomas Brookes said in a statement: "We're thrilled to launch the Icons Series in America with a Mount Rushmore of the world's best athletes, all incredible golfers and fierce competitors."

The 28 competitors will be split into Team USA, led by Fred Couples, and Team Rest of the World, led by Ernie Els.

The US tournament is the first in a series, with plans to host editions around the world including in Barty's home of Australia.