Scheffler survives late wobble to take three-shot lead into final round at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler survived a back nine wobble at Augusta National on Saturday as the world No 1 takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the Masters.

The American, who has won three of his past five PGA Tour events including the first of his career, had been cruising in the third round but saw his six-shot advantage halved to just three as he stumbled to the finish with three bogeys over his final five holes for a one-under 71.

The damage could have been worse when Scheffler's tee shot on 18 disappeared into bushes and gave him little choice other than to take a one-shot penalty.

With the sun setting, Scheffler unleashed a brilliant approach that allowed him to happily walk away with a bogey, three shots clear of Australian Cameron Smith, who posted the round of the day of four-under 68.

South Korea's Sung-jae Im, runner-up at the 2020 Masters, also had a 71 to sit five back, while Irishman Shane Lowry (73), and South African Charl Schwartzel (73) are seven adrift of the leader.

"Fortunately, they found the ball," said Scheffler, about his adventures on the 18th. "All I was trying to do was figure out how I was going to get it on the green for my third shot.

"Fortunately, I was able to take an unplayable out of the bush and still have a swing. I hit a really good shot and had a nice up-and-down."

The green jacket is now shaping up as a battle between the planet's two hottest golfers, Scheffler and Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major the Players Championship in March.

"Should be a great fight tomorrow," Scheffler said. "Obviously Cam is a tremendous player, and he's got a fantastic short game, and he's coming off a huge win at The Players.

"Both of us are in good form, so I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge of playing with him tomorrow."

Scheffler started the third round with a five-shot cushion and turned up the heat on a cold, wind-whipped afternoon with birdies at two and three and two more at six and eight with a single bogey sandwiched in-between.

But just as he looked poised to run off with the green jacket he lost his way with four bogeys offset by two birdies on his back nine.

Woods struggles with putter

Tiger Woods shot his worst ever round at the Masters, firing a six-over par 78 in Saturday's third round. Reuters

Even as the battle at the top of the leaderboard heated up, much of the attention remained on Tiger Woods, who has made a remarkable return to professional golf 14 months after a serious car crash.

After his 1-under par opening round and battling 2-over par second, the 46-year-old American endured a tough third round, shooting six-over par as he struggled in particular on the greens.

Woods is never one to wave the white flag but after returning his worst round ever at the Masters, to fall 16 shots behind the leader, a record-equalling sixth green jacket would require a miracle even bigger than the one that allowed him to return to competitive golf after nearly having his leg amputated.

As always Woods battled to the end, the weary 15-time major champion finishing bogey, bogey, double-bogey and a roaring ovation from the adoring crowd for a brave effort.

"Never give up. Always chase after your dreams," said Woods. "And I fight each and every day.

"Each and every day is a challenge. Each and every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and start the fight all over again."