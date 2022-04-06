Masters 2022 groups and tee times: Round 1

The 2022 Masters tees off on Thursday as the world's finest players compete to win one of the most prestigious titles in golf.

Here is the full list of groups and tee times for the first round at Augusta National (all times UAE +3 BST).

First round groups and tee times

4pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

4.11pm: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, a-Austin Greaser

4.22pm: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

4.33pm: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

4.44pm: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee

4.55pm: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

5.06pm: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

5.17pm: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, a-Aaron Jarvis

5.39pm: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

5.50pm: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

6.01pm: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

6.12pm: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

6.23pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

6.34pm: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, a-James Piot

6.56pm: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

7.18pm: Sandy Lyle, a-Stewart Hagestad

7.29pm: Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

7.40pm: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

7.51pm: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, a-Laird Shepherd

8.02 p.m: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8.13pm: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

8.24pm: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

8.35pm: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, a-Keita Nakajima

8.57pm: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9.08pm: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

9.19pm: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

9.30pm: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

9.41pm: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

9.52pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10.03pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy