McIlroy and Fleetwood eye Hatton's title as players pose at Yas Links - in pictures

Tyrrell Hatton may have felt all eyes were on him as the world's best players posed alongside the defending Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner on Tuesday.

The Englishman was flanked by two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood on one side and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy as well as the likes of world No 2 Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry and Less Westwood as they posed for photos at Yas Links.

McIlroy, a runner-up on four occasions at the tournament's previous home at Abu Dhabi Golf Club's National Course, gave the Falcon Trophy a close inspection as the players took their places posing ahead of a practice round.

Fleetwood, the 2017 and 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner, also gave the trophy more than a cursory glance.

Hatton will be looking for a repeat of last year's victory when he eased home by four strokes ahead of Jason Scrivener.

The Rolex Series event tees off on Thursday.