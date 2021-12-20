Tiger Woods ‘worn out’ after birdie bonanza with son Charlie on his return - in pictures

Tiger Woods narrowly missed out on a fairytale victory in his return to competition after a final round birdie blitz alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie came up short at the PNC Championship tournament in Florida.

Woods admitted he was “worn out” after coming second with Charlie, his first event since playing in the same tournament 12 months ago.

READ MORE How Dubai and Abu Dhabi helped UAE become a global golf powerhouse

The 45-year-old American has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation since sustaining serious leg and ankle injuries in a car accident in February.

The Woods' finished runner-up on 25-under par, two shots behind John Daly and his son John Daly II in Orlando.

“I’m just happy and thankful I’m able to do this," Woods said. "I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while. I’m just really tired. I’m not used to this. This is my fifth round of golf this year. I’m a little worn out.

“The fact I had my son there, he’s an unbelievable player and partner. We had a great strategy going in. I thought we were going to be in there, our whole goal was never to make a bogey and we never made one.

"We felt we'd have to birdie every hole on the back nine to have a chance. It got interesting and a little tight towards the end, which was fun."

Tiger's car crash - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Tiger Woods pictured with his dog, Bugs. Instagram/ @tigerwoods

Woods, who returned from 2017 spinal fusion surgery to win his fifth Masters title, and 15th major crown, in 2019, has called this injury rehabilitation the hardest of many in his career.

He said this week that he had a "long way to go" to be able to return to top-flight golf, even on a part-time basis, and this week travelled around the course in a buggy.

And he strongly disagreed with fellow pro Matt Kuchar's assessment that apart from his inability to walk the course his game was ready for PGA Tour-level competition.

"No, no, no, no," Woods said. "I totally disagree. I'm not at that level. I can't compete against these guys right now, no.

"Even a couple of weeks ago we didn't really know whether or not I would be doing this, but here we are. And we just had the best time ever.

"I just wish I could have walked down the fairways with him (Charlie) and been side-by-side with him the entire time like we were last year. But I did what I could. This is my environment. This is what I've done my entire life."