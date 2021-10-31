Fleetwood and Kaymer to join defending champ Rozner at Aviv Dubai Championship

Race to Dubai winners Tommy Fleetwood and Martin Kaymer will join defending champion Antoine Rozner at his year's Aviv Dubai Championship, the penultimate event on the 2021 Race to Dubai season.

Rozner finished two strokes clear of compatriot Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Italian Francesco Laporta and English pair Andy Sullivan and Matt Wallace to secure his maiden victory last December, and the Frenchman will defend his title at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 11-14.

European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington and Ryder Cup rookie Bernd Wiesberger will also tee it up alongside four-time European Tour winner Wallace, and past Rolex Series winners Min Woo Lee and Rafa Cabrera Bello, the latter recently winning his national open in impressive style earlier this month in Madrid.

“It’s always great to be back playing in Dubai and I’m very excited to defend a European Tour title for the first time,” said Rozner.

“Dubai is the perfect destination for golf, especially this time of year when you can enjoy the warm weather and the world-class facilities on offer. We are lucky to be playing back-to-back weeks on two fantastic courses at Jumeirah Golf Estates, so I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Fleetwood, a five-time European Tour winner, added: “I’m excited to tee it up at the Aviv Dubai Championship and to play the Fire Course for the first time competitively.

"We have two quality weeks at Jumeriah Golf Estates to conclude the Race to Dubai, and I have fond memories here from the past couple of years, so I would love to add to those wonderful times with another good week in Dubai.”

The $1.5 million tournament precedes the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which will bring the curtain down on this year’s Race to Dubai on the neighbouring Earth Course.

Free general admission tickets are available here. Pre-registration is required.