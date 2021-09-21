Ryder Cup 2021: player-by-player guide for USA and Europe

RYDER CUP 2021 PLAYER GUIDE: USA (automatic qualifers): Collin Morikawa. Age: 24. Caps: 0. Majors: 2 (2020 US PGA, 2021 Open) Started his PGA Tour with 22 consecutive made cuts, just three short of the record held by Tiger Woods. Morikawa became the first player to capture two different majors on the first attempt with his Open victory at Royal St George’s. PA

Europe will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, starting Friday.

The biennial team golf showdown was postponed last year because no fans could have attended due to Covid-19 but will hopefully be back with a bang this time round.

European teams have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups - including the most recent in France in 2018 by 17½-10½ - and three of the past six on US soil.

Captaining the US team this year, for the 43rd Ryder Cup, is Steve Stricker while Padraig Harrington is in charge of the European charge.

