Ryder Cup 2021: player-by-player guide for USA and Europe

We take a look at the runners and riders for the tournament at Whistling Straits

Sep 21, 2021

Europe will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, starting Friday.

The biennial team golf showdown was postponed last year because no fans could have attended due to Covid-19 but will hopefully be back with a bang this time round.

European teams have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups - including the most recent in France in 2018 by 17½-10½ - and three of the past six on US soil.

Captaining the US team this year, for the 43rd Ryder Cup, is Steve Stricker while Padraig Harrington is in charge of the European charge.

We take you through the runners and riders at this year's competition in the gallery above.

Updated: September 21st 2021, 1:27 PM
