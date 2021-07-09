Spectator swipes club from Rory McIlroy's bag at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy on the fourth tee during day two of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. PA

Rory McIlroy's second round of the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start after a spectator took a club from the four-time major winner's bag on the 10th tee.

McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas.

Footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the distinctive dog headcover off McIlroy's driver and then grabbed an iron from the bag as the former world No1 looked on in bemusement.

The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond.

An onlooker told The Scotsman : "He was standing at the back of the tee and went over to Rory's bag, took out the driver and had a couple of swings with it.

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷‍♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

"When someone told him that he couldn't do that, he replied by saying 'why not?' At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away."

David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, added: "He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn't a golfer when they saw his grip."

The tournament is the first since the ease in coronavirus restrictions allowed spectators to attend a golf event in Scotland.

McIlroy shot a one-under par 70 on his first round on Thursday.

