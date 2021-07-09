Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera sentenced to two years in prison

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, charged with assaulting three former partners, attends his trial in Cordoba, Argentina. AP

Former Masters and US Open champion Angel Cabrera was sentenced to two years in prison in Argentina on Wednesday for assaulting his former partner.

Cabrera, 51, was convicted in the province of Cordoba for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

Cabrera denied any wrongdoing in his trial. He began serving his sentence immediately after the verdict.

According to reports, Torres Mana is one of three women who filed charges against Cabrera. His former wife, Silva Rivadero, and former partner Micaela Escudero were the others.

"His situation is much more complex than this," prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV station Todo Noticias. "He has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims."

Cabrera was extradited last month from a prison in Brazil to face the charges in his native country. He had been jailed since January.

Cabrera won the 2007 US Open at Oakmont when he prevailed by one shot over Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk.

He scored his other major win at the Masters in 2009 when he outdueled Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in a playoff.

Overall, Cabrera had three PGA Tour wins with the other coming in 2014 at the Greenbrier Classic.

