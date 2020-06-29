Work of art: Zenit fans unveil incredible Covid-19 tifo in St Petersburg - in pictures

Sp30 JUN Zenit FC Zenit's fans stretch a giant Covid-19 tifo during the Russian Premier League match against Krylia Sovetov Samara at the Gazprom Arena in St.Petersburg. Courtesy FC Zenit in English / @fczenit_en (Courtesy FC Zenit in English / @fczenit_en)

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Russian Premier League hard, even after the end of the lockdown.

Orenburg became the fourth club to be hit by coronavirus cases since the Russian league resumed last week. It shows the virus will remain a concern for football, and all major sports, for the foreseeable future.

With Covid-19 at the front and centre of every aspect of life, football fans are expectedly despondent. But supporters of Zenit St Petersburg decided to spread a message of hope amid the gloom.

During their match against Krylia Sovetov Samara at the Gazprom Arena over the weekend, Zenit fans unveiled a giant Covid-19 tifo that transformed from a man in a protective suit and holding a virus to one holding a football.

Above is a picture gallery of the Covid-19 tifo. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe.

The Zenit fans with an anti-covid message before kick-off! 😷🦠 #ZenitKryliapic.twitter.com/65GfDssfuA — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) June 26, 2020

