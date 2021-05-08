Tottenham's top four hopes all but over after defeat at Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of playing in next season's Champions League are all but over after Leeds United claimed a thoroughly deserved 3-1 win at Elland Road on Saturday.

The home side dominated the first half and Stuart Dallas fired them into a 13th-minute lead when he swept a close-range rebound into the roof of the net after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris parried a mis-hit clearance.

Son Heung-min levelled in the 25th with a classy finish after Dele Alli put him through with a defence-splitting pass but Leeds were unfazed and Patrick Bamford restored their lead shortly before halftime.

It was a sweeping move down the left as Jack Harrison released Ezgjan Alioski and Bamford tapped in the defender's cutback.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had two goals disallowed for offside and the visitors missed several chances before late substitute Rodrigo sealed victory for Leeds when he capped a fast break with a clinical first-time shot in the 84th minute.

The result leaves Spurs on 56 points from 35 games, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea who play runaway leaders Manchester City later on Saturday. Tottenham could slip to seventh by the end of the weekend, with Liverpool two points behind with two games in hand.

"We had moments but we weren't clinical enough at times," Spurs' interim manager Ryan Mason told BT Sport. "Today was a massive game for us, to lose it hurts. It's difficult to win in the Premier League but we've got to have our full attention on next week now."

Leeds, meanwhile, move up two places to ninth on 50 points as they head towards the conclusion of a fine first season back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been the great entertainers of the season, and the Argentine believes his team has a duty to entertain the fans.

"For a while now we hope to play on an equal term with an important opponent. In some ways today we achieved this," he said.

"Every time a professional football team plays, they are obliged to give a performance to those watching and follow them. They are obliged to give their best version possible. We will try for this."

