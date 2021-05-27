Tottenham Hotspur contact Mauricio Pochettino over return to Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino could be set to leave his current job as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after less than six months in charge and return to former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Multiple media outlets in the UK say Spurs have been in touch with Pochettino, who was sacked by the Premier League outfit in November 2019.

The Athletic were reporting that Pochettino was interested by the idea of a quick return to London but that PSG do not want their coach to leave, meaning the Argentine would have to resign if he wanted out.

The French club were not prepared to comment on "rumours" when approached by the PA news agency and responded by putting out an interview of Pochettino talking about doing "great things in the future".

Pochettino only took over at PSG in January and led the team to French Super Cup and Coupe de France wins but were pipped by Lille for the Ligue 1 title by one point. It was only the second time in nine seasons that the Parisians failed to be crowned champions.

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Manchester City, after beating Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the previous rounds.

Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho at Spurs, who led the club to a sixth-place finish in his first season and the League Cup final in his second – but was sacked days before the Wembley defeat against Manchester City.

Academy coach Ryan Mason was put in temporary charge until the end of the season.

Despite the reports of a move back to Spurs, Pochettino said on the PSG website that he was looking forward to making progress at the club.

"With this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future," he said in an interview conducted on Monday.

"I think that in football you are never satisfied because perfection doesn't exist. But we are always looking for that satisfaction that we can't find, because I always believe that football challenges you every day and that from season to season you have to be better and better."

He also talked about how he was looking forward to playing in front of fans at the Parc des Princes. "This is something that hopefully will be solved soon and we will be able to have this strength again and with our fans, create this bond that makes the team better and will help us to achieve the goals that we have set," Pochettino added.

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

