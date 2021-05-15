Sweden attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020 due to knee injury

World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group B - Sweden v Georgia Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after teammate Viktor Claesson scores their first goal against Georgia during the World Cup qualifier on Thursday, March 26. Reuters (Reuters)

Sweden attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic sprained his left knee a week ago playing for Italian club side AC Milan who revealed on Saturday that medical experts recommended "conservative treatment for six weeks".

The 39-year-old forward returned to the national side in March, nearly five years after his international farewell.

"I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic who unfortunately has told me that his injury will stop his participation in the European Championship this summer," Sweden team coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

"Of course this feels sad, most of all for Zlatan but, also for us," Andersson added.

Sweden open their Euro 2020 campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14, before further Group E games against Slovakia four days later and Poland in Saint Petersburg on the 23rd.

Ibrahimovic's treatment will last until June 26 at least.

The veteran forward injured his knee during a 3-0 win over Juventus, and will miss his club's last two league games as they target a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

"We have received the best news we could have, the problem does not affect the ligament," Milan manager Stefano Pioli told a press conference before the team's game against Cagliari.

"Conservative treatment will allow Zlatan to return to 100 per cent next season. After the [medical] consultation he too was certainly more serene."

Ibrahimovic has 62 goals from 118 appearances for Sweden but has only scored once for Milan since February after missing games through injury and suspension.

He recently signed a contract extension until June 2022 and has netted 17 times in all competitions for the club.

Ibrahimovic started his career in Malmo in 1999, going on to play for Ajax, Juventus, both Milan clubs, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

In Milan, 'Ibra' has returned to form and even seems to have turned the clock back, regularly comparing himself to a fictional character who gets younger over time.

His return to Milan 10 years after his first passage where he helped them win their last Serie A title in 2011 had been greeted with some scepticism.

But he has proved to be a rock at the former seven-time European champions and a mentor for the club's young players.

He scored 15 goals in 17 league matches and now has more than 500 club goals.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

