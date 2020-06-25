'Stop making things up' - Sergio Ramos fires back at Real Madrid's critics as they overhaul Barcelona to go top of La Liga

Captain Sergio Ramos has rubbished suggestions that Real Madrid have been getting favourable refereeing decisions, claiming critics are looking for ways to undermine Los Blancos since they returned to the top of La Liga.

"All this noise is to be expected because now we are top of the league, people weren't saying so much about us before that," Ramos said after his side beat Real Mallorca 2-0 on Thursday to sneak back above Barcelona in the title race.

Real trailed Barca by two points when the season resumed earlier this month but are now level with their rivals on 68 and lead the standings due to their superior head-to-head record.

The victory over Mallorca was Real's fourth win in a row while Barca have won three and drew 0-0 away to Sevilla last Friday.

Real benefited from having an opening goal by Valencia ruled out in their 3-0 win last Thursday, prompting Barca's Gerard Pique to remark: "Looking at how the matches have gone, it'll be very hard for Madrid to drop points."

Zinedine Zidane's side then saw three key decisions go their way in Sunday's 2-1 win at Real Sociedad, including another goal for their opponents being ruled out.

Their opening strike against Mallorca, scored by Vinicius Junior, could also have been ruled out for a foul by Dani Carvajal in the build up.

But Ramos, who doubled Madrid's advantage in the second half with a majestic free kick said it was nonsense that his side were being shown preferential treatment.

"I don't think any predetermined decisions are being taken, it's as if we have to say thanks to the referees for being top of the league," he added. "People need to stop making things up."

Real next visit Espanyol on Sunday, while Barcelona plays at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“We have seven finals ahead of us,” said coach Zinedine Zidane. “This will only be decided in the very end.”

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

“Making Football Fair” key initiatives - Create $320m in sponsorship

- Provide at least $2m annually to each member association (25% ring-fenced for development of women’s game)

- Develop second-tier Asian Cup

- Expand the Women's Asian Cup and introduce a Women's Asian Champions League

- Expand and establish continental competitions at all junior levels, from U14-U23

- Ensure every AFC national team plays minimum 5 matches per year

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 3

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

