Roberto Mancini's Italy stars tune up for Euro 2020 kick-off - in pictures

Coach Roberto Mancini wants his Italy side to lift the mood of a nation in the opening game of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri face Turkey at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Friday night in the tournament’s first match, and Mancini believes it's an opportunity to boost spirits after more than a year of the pandemic.

The Italian squad enjoyed their final training session on Thursday ahead of the tournament start, and they enter the Euros on the back of a 27-match unbeaten run.

"I think after everything we have gone through, now is the time to try and put a smile back on faces,” said Mancini.

"That will be our aim over the next month, we want people to enjoy themselves and have fun. I think it will be a wonderful time for everyone over 90 minutes, we will give it everything.

"The opening match is the hardest one, above all at the start of the tournament. We have to be free and try to have fun, that should be the aim.”

Mancini has transformed the team since their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and now has his sights on at least a place in the last four at Wembley.

"We have worked very well, we have excellent players and have forged a great team spirit," he added.

"We have been working together for a long while and have enjoyed ourselves and want to go on enjoying ourselves. Come the end of the tournament we would love to make it to London."

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini was playing when they drew 0-0 with Sweden in November 2017 to seal a 1-0 aggregate loss in their World Cup playoff.

"We are very keen to bounce back and play a starring role in a major competition,” Chiellini said.

"That defeat to Sweden at San Siro is still with us and we can’t erase that, but we have been able to transform that disappointment into enthusiasm and a desire to do well.

"That feeling is not just in us but with all the national team fans. You wouldn’t believe how many friends and family are galvanised by the national team, waiting for this game that has been missing for five years. We are aware of that and can’t wait to get out there and experience those emotions."

Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and his coach Senol Gunes said they hoped to progress from Group A with the Italians and face them again in the final.

Calhanoglu, who plays for AC Milan, said all the Turkey players were excited about playing in the tournament's opening game.

"It's a special match for all of us but especially for me because I will be playing against my teammates. We have been looking forward to this game for a long time and we hope to get at least one point," he said.

Gunes echoed Calhanoglu's wish, saying: "It will be a source of pride for us to beat Italy in the first game. We are not one of the favourites of the tournament as we arrive here but we would love to become a favourite.

"I would love to reach the final and play it against Italy."