BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE Mat Ryan – 4, Overworked, and messed up for both Bernardo Silva’s goal and Sterling’s third. EPA (EPA)

Raheem Sterling hit a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s late game in the Premier League.

The away side completed their second 5-0 win in a matter of days in an entirely one-sided encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton did not manage one shot on target in the game as Sterling and city made easy work of taking three points.