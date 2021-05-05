Porto to Istanbul: Manchester City's march to the Champions League final – in pictures

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PORTO Manchester City's Champions League journey started with a 3-1 victory over Porto on October 21. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored their second goal from a free-kick (above), with Sergio Aguero and substitute Ferran Torres netting the others. AFP (AFP)

Pep Guardiola says guiding Manchester City to a first Champions League final "now makes sense" of his five-year reign at the club.

The 2-0 win against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday secured a 4-1 aggregate victory, and set up a final showdown against Chelsea on May 29 in Istanbul.

It's a remarkable achievement for Guardiola and City, after they showed indifferent form at the start of the Premier League season.

They also saw a disappointing end to last year's Champions League, when they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the quarter-finals.

But the Blues are now one win away from a third league title under Guardiola, and 90 minutes from lifting the biggest trophy in club football.

"This is remarkable," said Guardiola. "People believe it's easy to arrive in the final of the Champions League. Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years."

City's march to the final started with a 3-1 group stage victory against Porto on October 21 last year. To see how the journey progressed, look through the gallery above.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

Juliet, Naked

Dir: Jesse Peretz

Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Two stars

