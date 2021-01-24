Marcus Rashford 7, Edinson Cavani 8; Mohamed Salah 8, Thiago Alcantara 4: Manchester United v Liverpool player ratings

MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: Dean Henderson, 7 - Spread himself to save Salah’s opening goal but couldn’t be blamed. Salah’s second went through his legs after 58. Fine save at near post from Robertson and easily handled a Salah shot as he went for a hat-trick. Getty
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 7 - Challenged as Liverpool overloaded on the left and Greenwood didn’t always come back. He’s the main doubt about United’s defence this season, but did well to beat Robertson in an 80th minute attack. Finished strongly like his team. Getty
Harry Maguire, 7 - Captain and mainstay in an unchanged defence. Hit hard by Milner in an early challenge. Kept busy but nothing wrong with his pass to Cavani which led towards Liverpool’s second. AP
Victor Lindelof, 7 - Caught on the half turn before Salah’s superb finish but the pass beyond him was a fine one. Smart block on Fabinho as Liverpool enjoyed a purple patch twenty minutes from time. AP
Luke Shaw, 8 - Will be disappointed with Salah’s goal but he made superb overlapping runs down the left and was involved in United’s attacks. Enjoying a fine season. AP
Paul Pogba, 7 - In form but had an early warning when he lost possession – and that happened to several United players. Superb defending to start move which led to equaliser. Headed well over after 35. Stretched to make a super block on 38. EPA
Scott McTominay, 7 - Caught Firmino on edge of area to concede a free-kick in a dangerous position. Another player who headed over in the first half. Liverpool were dangerous when he – or any other United player - lost the ball. When you’re playing the best, you have to be at your best. Getty
Donny van de Beek, 6 - Wants to play more and does okay when he does. Closed in on goal as United pushed to go ahead but faded and was the first player to come off. Needs to have a bigger impact on games if he’s to start in the biggest ones. Reuters
Marcus Rashford, 7 - Lively start running and cutting in. Sublime pass over James Milner for Greenwood’s equaliser. Skinned Reece Williams on a counter to create a chance just before half time. Put United ahead after 48 minutes, controlling and side footing ball in. Switched to right in second half. Walked straight up tunnel after late substitution. Reuters
Edinson Cavani, 8 - Beautiful early movement, intelligence and vision. Focal point and peerless off the ball, an example to those around. Involved in build up to second goal but then gave ball away which led to Liverpool’s second. A rare blemish. Later won ball from Thiago to set Pogba free on the right. Headed against post after perfectly timed run on 88. Getty
Mason Greenwood, 7 - Ran in from right in tenth minute and could have pulled back to Rashford. Did even better with a tremendous finish across the keeper to equalise. Then he returned the favour by setting up Rashford to put United ahead. Getty
SUBS: Bruno Fernandes, 7 - On for Van de Beek after 65 and hit two stray balls towards Alisson’s goal. Took and scored the crucial winner, a free kick which he cleverly swept past Alisson to confirm a great victory. EPA
Fred, 7 - On for Greenwood after 65 and immediately suffered Mane following through in a challenge, for which Mane was only yellow carded. Lively. AP
Martial, N/A - On for Rashford after 85, fresh legs to help see the fine win out. Reuters
LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Alisson Becker, 5 - The Brazilian should not have been beaten on his side of the goal by Fernandes’s winning free kick. The goalkeeper was uncertain outside his area, too, and lived dangerously quite a few times. AP
Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4 - United poured down the right-back’s wing in the first half, exploiting the space behind the 22-year-old. He was better after the break, when he was more disciplined and Milner slotted in to help. AP
Rhys Williams, 3 - A painful afternoon for the 19-year-old. His deficiencies were shown up in the first half when he missed two sliding tackles and things got worse after the break when his miskick allowed Rashford to score. Getty
Fabinho, 5 - The Brazilian has been exceptional at centre back but there are jarring moments that remind everyone he is not a natural defender. Conceding the free kick that led to United’s winning goal was one of them. Not his best performance. Getty
Andrew Robertson, 5 - The Scot was reduced to shouting at Greenwood when the United forward scored in the first half. It was that sort of day for the left back: plenty of noise, little positive production. Getty
Thiago Alcantara, 4 - The 29-year-old is not athletic enough to play in the team in its present form. It is hard to see how Liverpool will get the best out of the playmaker unless they build the side around him. AP
Georginio Wijnaldum, 5 - The Dutchman had to do most of the running in a midfield that was not as mobile as usual. He put in a shift and showed a few flashes going forward before he was subbed for Mane in the 62nd minute. AP
James Milner, 5 - The 35-year-old got caught under the ball for United’s first goal. He showed some clever passing when going forward and should have scored just before Liverpool’s equaliser. His build up play and dummy for Salah’s second goal were superb but his lack of mobility is a problem. EPA
Curtis Jones, 6 - The 19-year-old operated up front for the first hour and did well without creating any real danger. He moved into midfield after Wijnaldum went off and was much more comfortable. AFP
Mohamed Salah, 8 - The Egyptian has been frustrated in recent weeks but has always looked sharp and found good positions. He was clinical against United and could easily have had a hat-trick. Getty
Roberto Firmino, 7 - The Brazilian produced a magnificent ball for the opening goal by dropping deeper to find space. His link play, which makes him so important to the side, was back to near its best. Withdrawn for Origi in the 81st minute. EPA
SUBS: Sadio Mane, 6 - Replaced Wijnaldum just after the hour. The Senegalese worried the defence but was unable to carve out any real chances. Reuters
Divock Origi, 5 - On for Firmino with nine minutes left. The Belgian could not impose himself on the game though he never lacks effort
Xherdan Shaqiri, 5 - Joined the action for Thiago in the 81st minute and brought an injection of energy into the match. He was unable to turn his cameo into anything substantial, however. AP