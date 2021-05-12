Manager Marcel Keizer praises Al Jazira 'mentality' after winning Arabian Gulf League but cannot commit to being in charge next season

sp13 al jazira Al Jazira were presented with the Arabian Gulf League trophy after easing past Khorfakkan 3-1 in the final game of the season on Tuesday, May 11. Victor Besa / The National. (Victor Besa)

Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer praised his players’ mentality in winning the 2020/21 Arabian Gulf League title, but could not commit to whether he will lead the club’s defence of their crown next season.

The Abu Dhabi club secured a third top-flight trophy in their history on Tuesday night, when a 3-1 victory against Khorfakkan ensured they ended the campaign three points above runners-up Baniyas.

However, Keizer, in his second stint as Jazira manager following a brief spell in 2018, was relatively coy on his future in the immediate aftermath of clinching his first title in Abu Dhabi.

Asked about plans for next season given the reporter thought his contract ran until 2023, the Dutchman said: “I think you’re misinformed, but let’s see what happens for the next season. I’m not saying [I’m leaving]; I only say I go home now, I go to Holland and go to my family, and let’s see what happens. But the contract ends.”

Keizer added: “I like the players and team – we’re champion, so of course I like it. So let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Pressed later in the post-match press conference regarding his continuation with the club, Keizer said only: “I don’t know yet. We’ll have to wait and see what’s happening in the summer.”

The former Ajax manager, 52, spent less than a year at Sporting Lisbon in between stints at Jazira. He returned to the UAE capital in October 2019, succeeding compatriot Jurgen Streppel on a two year-contract, and promptly guided Jazira to third in last season's Arabian Gulf League before the campaign was halted with seven rounds remaining because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This season, Jazira won 17 of their 26 league matches, losing only three. On Tuesday, knowing victory at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium would clinch the title, they played the majority of the match against Khorfakkan one man down after Khalfan Muburak was sent off just after the half hour.

“After four months of no football, it’s very difficult to come up in the rhythm again, but the mentality of my group of players was excellent,” Keizer said. “We started really slow and then we became better and better and better.

“In the last moment, [we were] a little tired maybe, especially now with three games in nine days, with this weather also. But the mentality of the players, even with 10 for a long time today, what a mentality for the players. So I’m very happy for the team.”

On reigning supreme in a challenging Arabian Gulf League, Keizer said: “All the big games are very difficult because the teams are Sharjah, Al Nasr, Shabab Al Ahli, Al Ain, Al Wahda… Baniyas, of course, because they’re high [in the table]. There are maybe six or seven teams, so that means you already play 12-14 really big games.

“So it’s a really big competition. And this makes it really fun to play, because everybody likes competition and [teams being] close together. You don’t see many leagues where there are seven clubs almost the same. Let’s hope next year it’s the same.

"And luckily for us, we won it this year. For now, we enjoy and we’ll see when we come back.”