Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed congratulates 'Pride of Abu Dhabi' Al Jazira on Arabian Gulf League triumph

sp13 al jazira Al Jazira were presented with the Arabian Gulf League trophy after easing past Khorfakkan 3-1 in the final game of the season on Tuesday, May 11. Victor Besa / The National. (Victor Besa)

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has commended Al Jazira on securing the Arabian Gulf League title, saying it could become a catalyst for more titles for the club.

The Abu Dhabi side became UAE champions on Tuesday night for the third time, when they defeated Khorfakkan 3-1 at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to finish the Arabian Gulf League three points ahead of second-placed Baniyas.

The title represented Jazira’s third top-flight crown following successes in 2010/11 and 2016/17.

أصدق التهاني والتبريكات لجماهير نادي الجزيرة ومجلس الإدارة والطاقم الفني واللاعبين، بمناسبة فوزه بدوري الخليج العربي، متمنيا أن يمثل هذا التتويج فاتحة خير "لفخر أبوظبي " للحصول على مزيدا من البطولات، تلبيةً للطموحات الكبيرة للنادي وجمهوره. — الشيخ منصور بن زايد (@HHMansoor) May 12, 2021

Reacting to the win early on Wednesday, club president Sheikh Mansour posted on social media: ““My sincere congratulations to the fans of Al Jazira Club, the board of directors, the technical staff and the players, on the occasion of winning the Arabian Gulf League, and I hope that this coronation represents a promising start for the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ to achieve more titles, in response to the great ambitions of the club and its fans.”

Nicknamed the “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, Jazira concluded the campaign on 57 points having won 17 of their 26 league matches. They suffered only three defeats, while boasting the most goals scored (65) in the division and the joint second-best defensive record (29 goals conceded).

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Jazira Club’s vice president and chairman of the Executive Committee, said: “This title win is especially significant as it has been a unique season on and off the pitch. Despite playing without fans in our stadium and other Covid related challenges, we managed to play great football with unyielding positivity, passion and teamwork to win a league title that the Al Jazira family has been pursuing since 2016-2017.

“I am so very proud of all the players, technical staff and everyone associated with the club for their hard work and dedication, culminating in a success, of which we should all be proud. I also want to commend sporting director Mads Davidsen, head coach Marcel Keizer, team director Hussein Suhail and the rest of the support staff, who built a squad that exemplified our philosophy of developing young talent from our academy.

“At Al Jazira, we always strive to win every title. It is what the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ passionate fans deserve. And today, we celebrate the return of the Arabian Gulf League trophy to Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, the home of victories and titles.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to our fans and thank them for their unconditional support throughout the season. I would also like to acknowledge the club’s many partners. Every member of the club family appreciates their support.”

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Result Arsenal 4

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

MATCH INFO Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 (Mane 50', 54') Red card: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) Man of the match: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

