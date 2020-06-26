Liverpool's dominance leads to talk of Bayern Munich-style dynasty

At a little after half past five, German time, on April 6 2013, Jurgen Klopp let out a deep sigh. He had endured one of his more dramatic afternoons conducting his raucous, devoted orchestra at Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalen stadium, and overseen a comeback from 2-1 down to a 4-2 win. But it was irrelevant.

Confirmation reached Klopp and his Dortmund players that their preeminence in German football was over, that the defence of the Bundesliga title they had won in 2011 and retained in 2012 had been terminated in record time. Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win in Frankfurt that April 6 made Bayern German champions, with Dortmund marooned in second spot, the race won with eight games to spare.

For Klopp, the disappointments would pile up over the following weeks. Bayern signed up Dortmund’s brightest star, Mario Gotze. Bayern beat Dortmund in the Champions League final. Bayern appointed the most glamorous manager in Europe, Pep Guardiola, to maintain their supremacy. Bayern went on to finish the Bundesliga season fully 25 points ahead of Klopp’s deposed champions.

As he reflects on Liverpool’s triumph in the Premier League, Klopp’s third league title as a top-flight manager and his first in England, he will be entitled to think back on that 2012-13 season and how it felt to see such a wide gap between first place and second.

Klopp’s own previous triumphs, near misses and not-so-near misses will be among the many different lenses through which to appreciate Liverpool’s Premier League title of 2019-20.

The date they achieve it will be another. This is the season that ran over into June and July because of a pandemic that at one point threatened to close off the sporting calendar long-term.

There were moments when Liverpool’s cushion of advantage over Manchester City, stitched together so brilliantly between August and February, might have been rendered irrelevant by the season being abandoned.

What will seem startlingly relevant in the future is not much the date Liverpool clinched the title, but the matchday. Nineteen years ago, Manchester United sealed the Premier League title with five games to spare, then the swiftest conclusion of a title race since the top division in England was rebranded. Liverpool have done it with seven games to spare.

That United team were already the holders, and had won the 1999-2000 title with 18 points of headroom over second-placed Arsenal. In 1998-99, famously, United had won the Treble.

Liverpool season ratings

LIVERPOOL 2019/20 RATINGS: Jurgen Klopp - 9 out of 10: The likeable German deserves huge credit for overseeing the best start to any season by any team and delivered a first league title to Anfield in 30 years. Late goals were a feature of this Reds team often inspired by the manager's substitutions.

There will be talk of Klopp’s Liverpool targeting United’s unique three-Premier-Leagues in a row - they have done it twice - and of a dynasty to be built.

Klopp will issue reminders that the elite end of English football is constructed to resist sustained dominance. Ask Manchester City, who only just held off the Liverpool juggernaut last season, having stylishly cantered to the 2018 title, 19 points ahead of second place by the end of that campaign.

Elsewhere in Europe’s major leagues, back-to-back championships seem an easier habit to develop, especially in the modern era where wealth accumulates more rapidly with success.

Juventus are chasing a ninth Serie A scudetto over the coming weeks. Bayern Munich have just captured their eighth uninterrupted. The first of the sequence, the one that so bruised Klopp in 2013, was the most emphatic in terms of the margin.

Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 leaders by a distance when the league in France was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis, have meanwhile been awarded their seventh championnat in eight seasons.

PSG are a club that, with their resources, utterly dwarf their domestic landscape. But they are also a cautionary tale against complacency. In 2015-16 PSG won a third title on the trot with eight matchdays to spare, and ended up 31 points clear of their nearest challenger. By a year later, they had lost that title, Monaco having overthrown the lavish spenders from the capital.

Juventus reached 102 points in a 38-game season in 2013-14. City reached 100 in 2017-18, as did Real Madrid in 2011-12 and Barcelona, ever eager to trump their rivals, reached their century of points the following La Liga season.

Liverpool will aspire to being the Premier League’s second-ever centurions and will easily make that target as long as, over the remaining seven games, they match their form from any seven-match run in the league campaign so far.

They might achieve at least a 20-point margin over second place, too, and set a new Premier League record. If they can make the gap 25 points, then Klopp would quietly make a note.

It is over seven years since he finished with his Bundesliga silver medal and glanced up at Bayern at the top of the podium as if Bayern were on the upper storey of a huge skyscraper. He’ll enjoy seeing what the view is like from the other way around.

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka

Results Female 49kg: Mayssa Bastos (BRA) bt Thamires Aquino (BRA); points 0-0 (advantage points points 1-0). Female 55kg: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Amal Amjahid (BEL); points 4-2. Female 62kg: Beatriz Mesquita (BRA) v Ffion Davies (GBR); 10-2. Female 70kg: Thamara Silva (BRA) bt Alessandra Moss (AUS); submission. Female 90kg: Gabreili Passanha (BRA) bt Claire-France Thevenon (FRA); submission. Male 56kg: Hiago George (BRA) bt Carlos Alberto da Silva (BRA); 2-2 (2-0) Male 62kg: Gabriel de Sousa (BRA) bt Joao Miyao (BRA); 2-2 (2-1) Male 69kg: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Isaac Doederlein (USA); 2-2 (2-2) Ref decision. Male 77kg: Tommy Langarkar (NOR) by Oliver Lovell (GBR); submission. Male 85kg: Rudson Mateus Teles (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE); 2-2 (1-1) Ref decision. Male 94kg: Kaynan Duarte (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL); submission. Male 110kg: Joao Rocha (BRA) bt Yahia Mansoor Al Hammadi (UAE); submission.

