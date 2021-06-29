Lionel Messi wins Argentina cap No 148. Here are 57 other records he holds - in pictures

Messi scores twice in 4-1 in over Bolivia at Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi capped a virtuoso performance against Bolivia with two goals in a 4-1 win to book Argentina's place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Read More

epa09274097 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. EPA/Bernadett Szabo / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euro record. Here are 53 others he holds - in pictures

Messi won cap No 148 to surpass Javier Mascherano's record as Argentina set-up a last-eight showdown against Ecuador.

The Barcelona forward's brace took him to 75 international goals.

It is just one of many records Messi holds in football.

Above is a picture gallery of more than 50 Messi records. Simply swipe or click on the arrows to move to the next image.

Published: June 29, 2021 01:02 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Nora Abdullah Al Neyadi was one of the two winners of the third Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Emirati special needs teacher who won Dh1 million prize urges society to accept children of all abilities

Education
Before pursuing a political career in 2012, Yair Lapid was a well-known media personality,. AP

Who is Yair Lapid, Israel’s new centrist Foreign Minister?

MENA
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Rommel Fernandez football stadium's parking lot, in Panama City, on Monday, June 28, 2021. AP

How effective are Covid-19 vaccines at beating the Delta variant?

Health
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage
Most Read