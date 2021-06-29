Lionel Messi wins Argentina cap No 148. Here are 57 other records he holds - in pictures

148 - Lionel Messi became Argentina's most capped player for his appearance in the 4-1 Copa America 2021 group match against Bolivia on June 28, 2021. EPA
768 - With his appearance against Real Sociedad on March 21, 2021, Lionel Messi became Barcelona's all-time appearance record-holder, overtaking Xavi. He scored twice in Barca's 6-1 win. AFP
LIONEL MESSI'S BARCELONA RECORDS: 6 - Most Copa del Rey finals scored in: 2009, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019. Reuters
34 - Most trophies won as a Barcelona player. Reuters
513 - Most matches won with Barcelona. EPA
48 - Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions for Barcelona. EPA
15 - First player to score in 15 consecutive seasons of the UEFA Champions League. AFP
7 - Most Pichichi Trophies (top scorer in La Liga): 2010, 2012–2013, 2017–2020. Reuters
37 - Most opponents scored against in La Liga history. AFP
Only player to be top goalscorer and top assist provider in the same season: (2018–20). EPA
361 - Most La Liga victories. EPA
16 - Most dribbles completed in a UEFA Champions League game. AFP
27 - Most league matches scored in a season (38 games): 2012–13. EPA
19 - Most teams scored against in a season: 2012–13. AFP
75 - Most appearances in the Copa del Rey for Barcelona. AFP
47 - Most goals scored from a free kick in official competitions for Barcelona. Reuters
38 - Most stadiums scored at in La Liga. Reuters
485 - Most La Liga appearances by a foreign player. AFP
150 - First player to reach 150 La Liga assists. AFP
4 - Most Man of the Match awards won in one FIFA World Cup: in 2014. AFP
6 - Only player to score in six different club competitions in a calendar year twice: 2011 and 2015. Reuters
First player ever to score consecutively against all teams in a professional league (2012-2013). EPA
4 - Only player to provide at least one assist in four World Cup tournaments. AFP
13 - Most appearances in the FIFPro World11: (2007–2019). EPA
11 - Most appearances on a video game cover by a football player. AFP
334 - Fastest player ever to reach 300 goals in Europe's top five leagues. AFP
10 - Most Man of the Match awards won in Copa América matches. AP Photo
115 - Most goals scored for a single club in the UEFA Champions League. AFP
435 - Fastest player ever to reach 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues. AFP
5 - Most goals scored in a European Cup/Champions League game, against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012. AFP
110 - Most dribbles completed at the World Cup finals. AFP
123 - Fastest player to reach 100 UEFA Champions League goals. AFP
68 - Most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League group stage. AFP
5 - Only player to provide at least one assist in five Copa América tournaments. AFP
3 - Most UEFA/UEFA.com Goal of the Season awards: 2014–15, 2015–16, 2018–19. AFP
6 - Most Best Player in La Liga awards: 2009–2013; 2015. AFP
12 - Top assist provider in Copa America history. AP Photo
21 - Most goals in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers. AFP
6 - Most Ballons d'Or: 2009–2012; 2015; 2019. AFP
Messi is the only player ever to score in his teens, his 20s, and his 30s at the World Cup. He first scored at the 2006 FIFA World Cup as a 19-year-old in Argentina's 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro, then five times in 2014, and once in 2018. AFP
6 - Most FIFA World Player of the Year/Best FIFA Men's Player Awards: 2009–2012; 2015; 2019. AFP
444 - Most goals in La Liga. AFP
50 - goals in a La Liga and European league season. Reuters
8 - Most Champions League hat-tricks. AFP
183 - Most assists in La Liga. AFP
7 - La Liga Best Forward titles ( 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16). AFP
36 - Most hat-tricks in La Liga. AFP
300 - Most recorded assists in football history. AFP
91 - goals in a calendar year (2012) - 79 with Barca (59 in La Liga, 13 in the Champions League, 5 in the Copa del Rey and 2 in the Spanish Super Cup) plus 12 with the Argentina national side.
6 - European Golden Shoes for top scorer in European football. AFP
60 - Only player to score 60+ goals in all competitions in 2 consecutive seasons: (2011–12 and 2012–13). AFP
10 - Only player to score more than 40 goals in 10 consecutive seasons. AFP
79 - Top goalscorer in all club competitions in a calendar year (2012). AFP
21 - Longest goalscoring run in a domestic league: 33 goals in 2012–13. Reuters
7 - Only player to score in seven official competitions in one calendar year: 2015, in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, Copa America, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Reuters
70 - Argentina all-time top scorer. EPA
27 - Top goalscorer in El Clásico. EPA