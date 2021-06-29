Lionel Messi wins Argentina cap No 148. Here are 57 other records he holds - in pictures

Lionel Messi capped a virtuoso performance against Bolivia with two goals in a 4-1 win to book Argentina's place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Messi won cap No 148 to surpass Javier Mascherano's record as Argentina set-up a last-eight showdown against Ecuador.

The Barcelona forward's brace took him to 75 international goals.

It is just one of many records Messi holds in football.

Above is a picture gallery of more than 50 Messi records. Simply swipe or click on the arrows to move to the next image.