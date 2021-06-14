Lionel Messi admits he fears contracting Covid-19

Lionel Messi admits he worries about contracting coronavirus as Argentina begin their Copa America campaign amid a spike of infections among rival teams.

Players and officials from Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela tested positive for Covid-19 virus even before the tournament kicked off with Brazil's 3-0 victory over depleted Venezuela in Brasilia.

Messi, who will line up for Argentina against Chile in Rio de Janeiro overnight on Monday, said the fear of contracting the virus was widespread in the squad.

"It worries us because it is a risk for everyone catching Covid," he said. "We try to be careful but it’s not easy. These things happen.

"We'll try to do all we can so no one gets it but sometimes it doesn't depend solely on ourselves."

Messi is not believed to have been vaccinated, even though the South American Football Confederation said in April it had received vaccinations and aimed to give all international players shots before the Copa America kicked off.

Argentina was due to host this year's Copa America but withdrew at the last minute due to a surge of Covid cases. The tournament was moved to Brazil, even though the death toll there is higher than anywhere outside the United States.

Although organisers claim they put strict protocols in place, Venezuela lost eight players to positive tests before the tournament's opening match against Brazil and Bolivia lost three.

Brazil won the tournament two years ago, beating Argentina in the semi-final in a controversial match, and Messi said he was desperate to finally replicate his club success at international level.

"I think this is the time to strike a blow and the chance could come in this Copa America," said the Barcelona forward and six-time winner of the Ballon d'Or for best player in the world.

"My big dream is to win a title with the national team. I was very close on many occasions and unfortunately it didn't work out. I will keep going until I can't any more."

"I've been lucky enough to win everything at a club level and on an individual level and it would be beautiful to win with the national team as well."