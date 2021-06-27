Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish train with England ahead of Germany Euro 2020 clash – in pictures

Three Lions squad continue preparation for last-16 match at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday

Captain Harry Kane and the England squad continued the build-up to the Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Germany at their St George's Park training base on Saturday.

England's Harry Kane prepares for the last 16 clash with Germany. ReutersHarry Kane says all his focus is on England at Euro 2020 amid transfer speculation

Manager Gareth Southgate put his squad through their paces with the game at Wembley Stadium just three days away.

Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell continued to train away from the main group as they continue an isolation period following contact with club-mate Billy Gilmour after the goalless draw with Scotland.

Gilmour subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and Public Health England ruled that Mount and Chilwell must isolate until 12:01am on Tuesday.

The pair were forced to miss England's 1-0 win over Czech Republic that saw them clinch top spot in Group D and a last-16 match against the Germans.

With Mount absent, fan-favourite Jack Grealish started the game and set-up the winning goal for Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Germany, meanwhile, drew their final Group F game with Hungary 2-2 which meant Joachim Low's team finished second in the table, one point behind France.

Published: June 27, 2021 08:24 AM

