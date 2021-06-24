Euro 2020 Germany v Hungary player ratings: Joshua Kimmich 7, Kai Havertz 6; Peter Gulacsi 4, Roland Sallai 8

GERMANY RATINGS: Manuel Neuer 5 – Could have done better with Hungary’s first goal after appearing to get his glove to the shot. EPA
Matthias Ginter 5 – Incessantly whipped in crosses from the right-hand side, but to little avail. The defender was also out of position for Hungary’s second goal. Reuters
Mats Hummels 7 – beaten to the ball for Hungary’s opener. Almost made amends minutes later after hitting the post from a German corner. Reuters
Antonio Rudiger 6 – A mixed evening for the Chelsea defender. He made one or two excellent interceptions, whilst also looking very vulnerable on the counter. Reuters
Joshua Kimmich 7 – The hosts’ most creative outlet throughout. His crosses from wing-back caused Hungary the most issues. Reuters
Ilkay Gundogan 5 – Underperformed massively today. The City man simply wasn’t incisive enough with his passing. Reuters
Toni Kroos 7 – His crosses weren’t quite as accurate as they normally are, but the German talisman never stopped trying to make something happen. Reuters
Robin Gosens 6 – Couldn’t influence tonight’s game in the same way that he did against Portugal. A frustrating evening for the Atalanta man. Reuters
Kai Havertz 6 – Lacked ideas, dropping deep to collect the ball only to frequently give it away. His tap in goal from Gulacsi’s mistake saved the Chelsea man’s blushes. AP
Leroy Sane 5 – Drafted back into the Germany team to replace the injured Thomas Muller. Playing at Wing-back, Sane seriously struggled defensively, getting carded in the second half. EPA
Serge Gnabry 5 – Lacked service in and around the box, with most of his touches coming from the Bayern forward dropping deep to receive the ball. He was unsurprisingly subbed off in the second half. Reuters
SUBS: Leon Goretzka 7 – Scorer of the all-important second goal, his physicality and presence in the box turned the game in Germany’s favour late on. EPA
Thomas Muller 6 – Added intensity to Germany’s play in the second half. AP
Timo Werner 6 – Made a number of intelligent runs but was generally wasteful with the ball at his feet. EPA
Jamal Musiala N/A – Started the move that led to Goretzka’s late equaliser. EPA
Kevin Volland N/A – Retained the ball well in the closing stages. EPA
HUNGARY RATINGS: Peter Gulacsi 4 – Enjoyed a tremendous first hour, but the Leipzig stopper arguably should have done better with both of Germany’s goals, particularly the first when he missed the cross. Not his best performance. EPA
Loic Nego 7 – Provided excellent energy down the right, helping to ease the pressure on the Hungarian back-line. EPA
Endre Botka 6 – Carded after just half an hour but stuck to his defensive duties pretty well overall. EPA
Willi Orban 7 – Hungary’s captain was supreme until the closing stages, hurling his body at anything goal-bound. Will be very frustrated to have not got his side over the finish line. EPA
Attila Szalai 6 – Solid off the ball and composed on it. The defender’s only regret will be that it was his deflection that helped take Goretzka’s shot past Gulacsi. EPA
Attila Fiola 6 – Assertive going forward but arguably didn’t do enough to prevent Kimmich and Ginter from crossing the ball on the right side. EPA
Andras Schafer 8 – The combative midfielder scored Hungary’s goal after persistent pressing of the German back-line. An excellent effort. Reuters
Adam Nagy 7 – Tireless running in the heart of the midfield for Hungary. His interceptions helped supress the opposition for much of the game. Reuters
Laszlo Kleinheisler 7 – Did a great job of shutting down Germany’s passing lines. Began to tire late on and was subsequently replaced. EPA
Roland Sallai 8 – Whipped in a wonderful cross for Szalai’s opener. His work rate and tenacity kept the German defence modest. EPA
Adam Szalai 8 – Scorer of the opening goal, his supreme header typified a wonderfully committed display. EPA
SUBS: Szabolcs Schon 7 – Won the ball back high up the pitch for Hungary in the closing stages. EPA
Kevin Varga 5 – Struggled to impact the game after replacing Fiola at Right-back. AFP
Nemanja Nikolic N/A – Little of note to report. Reuters
Gergo Lovrencsics N/A – Little of note to report. AFP