Gareth Bale brings fun to Real Madrid's title surge, Erling Haaland ready for the chop - best of the week

SPAIN SOCCER LALIGA Gareth Bale larks about during the match between Granada CF and Real Madrid at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, southern Spain, on July 13, 2020. EPA (EPA/EPA)

The title chase is red-hot in Spain where Real Madrid now lead Barcelona, but all is not well for every superstar in Real's ranks. Elsewhere, it's been a big week for Manchester City as their European ban was overturned, and they enjoyed a Premier League goal rout.

Here's the best of social media this week:

Gareth Bale caught napping

Gareth Bale has given up even pretending he cares anymore 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/SxN9LAlzCT — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 13, 2020

There's an element of sadness when seeing Gareth Bale sat in the stands while Real Madrid march on towards the La Liga title. It feels like such a waste for a talent such as his to not go to use - if not at Real then somewhere else.

At least he's been putting his time on the sidelines while the likes of Karim Benzema bang in the goals to some kind of use - by showing a rarely seen sense of humour.

First Bale was spotted pretending to nap on the subs bench with his protective mask covering his face, a move which led to outcry in Spain. And then he was caught peering into the distance with fake binoculars. Fun or foul? Make your own mind up.

Erling Haaland shows a cutting edge

The Borussia Dortmund striker was sharp all season as he enjoyed a prolific campaign. And now he's showed his cutting edge away from the pitch with some time out and about in the great outdoors with his father, former Leeds United player Alf Inge Haaland.

The pair of them have been big talk on Twitter all week, with Haaland junior on video being allegedly removed from a nightclub, and then there was this follow up tweet from his father...

Come on @ErlingHaaland back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you pic.twitter.com/dz8Vws7gyh — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2020

Whatever you do, don't step on the badge

Atletico defender Renan Lodi isn't just a protector of his team's goal, he also a protector of the club's badge, as seen here during (or possibly after) their 1-0 win over Real Betis.

It may have been more interesting to have seen the consequences of an opponent actually stepping foot on the badge.

Raheem Sterling shows it doesn't matter how they go in

No look header practice this week worked well @sterling7! pic.twitter.com/adbha3i3dy — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 11, 2020

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is a player of supreme talents - including being the master of the no-look header, which capped his hat-trick in the recent 5-0 drubbing of Brighton & Hove Albion.

His teammates, including Kyle Walker, were quick to praise his exceptional technique, which means he is able to head the ball while a) not looking, and b) while on the ground, and c) nutmegs the keeper too.

Statistics deep dive

2 - McGoldrick and McBurnie are only the second duo with the surname prefix 'Mc' score in the same Premier League game for the same side, the others being McArthur and McManaman for Wigan in May 2013. Hammer. pic.twitter.com/tSvZwR2Fp2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

Crikey. How deep did one have to dig to find this statistic?

Meanwhile, is it possible for another current Premier League duo with the surname prefix 'Mc' to score in the same game? Answers on a postcard please.

_____________

More best of the week:

Lionel Messi's incredible 7% of all Barcelona goals, another Neville signs for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford's breakfast club, 'God-like' Zlatan and his students

