Euro 2020: Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and England stars tune up for last 16 clash with Germany - in pictures

England coach Gareth Southgate is set to be offered a new deal by the Football Association whatever the outcome of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions were busy preparing for the last 16 encounter with Germany amid news that Southgate is wanted beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

The 50-year-old Southgate led his country to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a third-place finish in the inaugural 2019 Nations League and Bullingham said there was no desire for change.

The coach watched as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and his England players worked out at St George's Park as the countdown began to the Wembley clash with the Germans, which will take place in front of 40,000 fans.

"We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract," said Bullingham. "Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him. He knows we think he's doing a great job and we'd like him to carry on.

"We'll get into that formal conversation after this tournament. But if you ask me now, I'd say yes, we'd like him to carry on.

"Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect."

Former England defender Southgate was given the post in 2016 after the departure of Sam Allardyce. He signed a new four-year deal in 2018 to take him through next year's World Cup. He has won 36 of his 57 games in charge of England, a win rate of 63 per cent.

It was confirmed this week that 60,000 fans will attend the semi-finals and final at Wembley, the largest crowds assembled for a sporting event in the UK in more than 15 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

