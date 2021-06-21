Euro 2020: France's Ousmane Dembele ruled out of tournament with knee injury

More issues for manager Didier Deschamps ahead of final group game against Portugal on Wednesday

France have lost Ousmane Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020 after tests showed the Barcelona winger's knee injury would not heal in time, the French Football Federation said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 19, 2021 Hungary's Attila Fiola celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Tibor Illyes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYHungary v France player ratings: Laszlo Kleinheisler 8, Attila Fiola 7; Kylian Mbappe 7, Karim Benzema 5

Dembele, 24, was hurt in the closing minutes of the 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday. Scans revealed he would not be back before the end of the Euros.

"The recovery time is incompatible with keeping him in the squad," the FFF said.

Dembele came off the bench in both France's matches in the Euros.

He replaced Adrien Rabiot for the final seconds of the opening win over Germany and replaced Rabiot again after 57 minutes in Budapest with France losing and hitting the post with a shot before limping off in the 87th minute.

Uefa rules only allow for goalkeepers to be replaced during the tournament. France cannot call up a stand-in for Dembele, who has 27 caps.

France started with eight attackers in their 26-man squad including Kingsley Coman of Bayern, a similar type of player to Dembele who has yet to play a minute in the Euros.

Dembele, who was part of France's World Cup winning squad in Russia in 2018, had a good run up to the Euros, scoring in a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in March and against Wales in a friendly at the start of June.

Coach Didier Deschamps has other worries ahead of France's final group game against holders Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Defender Benjamin Pavard took a knock against Hungary and starting strikers Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann as well as Coman and backup defender Lucas Hernandez are nursing injuries.

In the match against Hungary, Antoine Griezmann's second-half strike earned France a draw in front of a 60,000 crowd in Budapest.

Published: June 21, 2021 03:31 PM

