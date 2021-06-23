Euro 2020 Czech Republic v England ratings: Vladimir Coufal 7, Tomas Soucek 6; Raheem Sterling 7, Bukayo Saka 7

CZECH REPUBLIC RATINGS: Tomas Vaclik 7 - A strong save denied Harry Kane from doubling England’s lead which kept Czech Republic in the game. Not much to do in the second with Jaroslav Silhavy instructing his team to play deeper. Getty

Jan Boril 5 - A sloppy first half saw the Slavia Prague man fail to stop crosses from coming into the box against Bukayo Saka. Careless on the ball in other moments. A booking means he misses the next match. Reuters

Ondrej Celustka 7 - Looked the better of the two centre-backs and the Czech Republic defence seemed to settle down in the second half after a shaky opening. Passed the ball well out to transition moves. AP

Tomas Kalas 6 - Beaten too easily by Kane inside the box and was fortunate that his goalkeeper came to the rescue in the first half. AFP

Vladimir Coufal 7 - Stretched play on the right and made Jordan Pickford remain on alert with crosses coming into the box. AFP

Tomas Soucek 6 - Battled well in midfield and almost whipped a ball from inside the box into the net in the 35th minute but the goalkeeper would have been relieved to see it drift past the post. AFP

Tomas Holes 7 - Tested Pickford from range with a good strike that was heading into the corner before the goalkeeper palmed it away. It was a good game overall for the Slavia Prague man who was involved on both ends of the pitch. AP

Jakub Jankto 6 - A couple of crosses asked questions of the England defence in the first half but the winger was unable to make an impact. Withdrawn at the break - potentially from a knock as he didn’t appear to be playing bad. EPA

Vladimir Darida 5 - A quiet game for the Hertha Berlin star. EPA

Lukas Masopust 5 - Didn’t quite get going before being replaced in the 64th minute. EPA

Patrik Schick 5 - The Czech Republic hitman has been in form at Euro 2020 but cut an isolated figure at Wembley. Nullified by England’s defensive setup. AP

SUBS: Petr Sevcik (Jantko, 45) 5 - An intriguing substitution given Sevcik managed zero goals and two assists from 32 games in all competitions last season. Ineffective on the flank. AP

Adam Hlozek (Masopost, 64) 5 - Largely involved and couldn’t seem to get going against Kyle Walker. Reuters

Alex Kral (Darida, 64) 5 - Sloppy at times on the ball as Czech Republic couldn’t seem to work much from central areas on Tuesday evening. A wasteful shot late-on didn’t worry Pickford. AP

Tomas Pekhart (Schick, 76) N/R - On for Schick in the 76th. EPA

Matej Vydra (Holes, 84) N/R - An aerial threat inside the box but not enough time to make an impact. EPA

ENGLAND RATINGS: Jordan Pickford 7 - Full-stretched dive to save from Holes after 27 minutes. Constantly shouting to Maguire and Stones in front. Four clean sheets in succession for England now – for a very cautious England team. Reuters

Kyle Walker 7 - Excellent in first half – in speed, defending and communication throughout against the team ranked 40th in the world. Less involved in the second in a game which faded after half time, with a slower tempo. EPA

John Stones 7 - Back with Maguire who he performed well with in the 2018 World Cup finals. Looked in charge like his team. Went off after 79 and appeared to be carrying a knock. AFP

Harry Maguire 7 - First game back after an injury for Manchester United six weeks ago. Superb ball to Kane on 25 before he was put under pressure by Czechs. Appealed for a penalty claiming he’d been fouled on 67. AFP

Luke Shaw 7 - Set up Sterling in the second minute. Put his head where it hurts to try and stop a Soucek shot. Did enough to keep his place for a team that haven’t overly impressed but kept three clean sheets as they won their group. AFP

Kalvin Phillips 6 - The loud England contingent in the 19,104 crowd shouted ‘shoot’ whenever he got the ball. Man of the match against Croatia, he didn’t heed their advice. Capable of fine passes. Reuters

Declan Rice 6 - Caught out when England played slowly. Good partnership with Phillips in midfield – England’s issues are the four players in front of them. The team offer little excitement. Getty

Bukayo Saka 7 - Started ahead of Sancho and the 19-year-old was involved in the goal to play in Grealish after 12 minutes. Poor free-kick in three minutes later. Used pace to break on the right after 32 and gave full-back Boril a tough time. Average in second half. Reuters

Jack Grealish 7 - Beautiful cross for Sterling for the first goal and a couple of fine touches. Best player in the first half, quieter in second half as England slowed the game down and let Czech Republic have more of the ball. Looked furious to be substituted. AFP

Raheem Sterling 7 - Rapid pace saw him win the ball and volley the goalkeeper to hit the post in the second minute. Headed the first to settle in England after 12 minutes – the key moment of the game. Stayed left in second and quieter like all the front four. Came off on 66. Reuters

Harry Kane 6 - England’s captain needed a good game. Heavily involved from the start – but often started in his own half to try smart passes which didn’t come off. Turned and shot on 25 – and slapped the ground in frustration. Better movement, but the top scorer in the 2018 World Cup finals has yet to get one in the opening three games. Only front player not to be changed. AFP

SUBS: Jordan Henderson 6 - Back from injury and on for Rice at half time as England sort to manage the game and hold their lead. Put ball in net after 85 for what he thought was his first England goal. It was offside. EPA

Marcus Rashford 6 - On for Sterling after 66. Went on the left. Still yet to score a tournament goal and probably didn’t do enough to start in next Tuesday’s last 16 game at Wembley. EPA

Jude Bellingham 6 - On for Grealish 66. Still only 17. More attack minded than Grealish. AFP

Tyrone Mings N/R - On for Stones after 78. Fine as England made it nine unbeaten. AFP