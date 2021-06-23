Euro 2020 Czech Republic v England ratings: Vladimir Coufal 7, Tomas Soucek 6; Raheem Sterling 7, Bukayo Saka 7

England advance to knockout stages with a narrow win at Wembley

Raheem Sterling scored the goal as England found an attacking spark to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley and clinch top spot in Group D at Euro 2020.

The Manchester City forward, who kept his place alongside Harry Kane in a changed attack also featuring Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka, settled fans' nerves with an early headed strike, which ultimately proved decisive.

Read More

Spain's midfielder Sergio Busquets (2L), Spain's forward Alvaro Morata (3R) and teammates take part in their MD-1 training session at Las Rozas near Madrid on June 22, 2021, the eve of their UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match against Slovakia. / AFP / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOUSpain face last chance to capitalise on advantages and salvage Euro 2020 campaign

The result means Gareth Southgate's side finished top of their group with seven points while Croatia were second with four points. The Czech Republic joined them in the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, while Scotland went out.

With just two goals scored, England are the lowest-scoring side to ever finish top of a group at a European Championship but their defence is yet to be breached.

England now have the dubious privilege of a match-up against world champions France, holders Portugal or Germany but will have home advantage on June 29.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: June 23, 2021 10:24 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Britney Spears is expected to virtually address a Los Angeles court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters

Why Britney Spears is fighting to control her own money

Arts&Culture
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Saka 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Most Read