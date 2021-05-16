Declan Rice describes 'horrible feeling' as West Ham's top-four hopes take another hit

West Ham United's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered another setback on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hammers travelled to the Amex Stadium having lost three of their previous four league games, and needed a late equaliser from Said Benrahma to cancel out Danny Welbeck's 84th-minute goal.

The result left West Ham sixth on 59 points from 36 games, five adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with two matches left and one behind fifth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"It's obviously horrible because we had the Champions League in our sights," West Ham midfielder Declan Rice told Sky Sports. "We can't be relying on other teams to lose. We've drawn too many and lost a few."

When the match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw, Welbeck gave Brighton the lead with a dinked finish for his 50th Premier League goal but their joy was short-lived as Benrahma picked up a loose ball and curled it past keeper Robert Sanchez.

West Ham only secured survival in their penultimate game of last season, but have posed an unexpected challenge for Europe and can still secure a place in the Europa League should they win their final two games.

"This season has been outstanding," added Rice.

"We learned to win ugly this year. It's been a rollercoaster but we can still finish on a high."

Brighton stayed 17th on 38 points.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

if you go Getting there Etihad (Etihad.com), Emirates (emirates.com) and Air France (www.airfrance.com) fly to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Return flights cost from around Dh3,785. It takes about 40 minutes to get from Paris to Compiègne by train, with return tickets costing €19. The Glade of the Armistice is 6.6km east of the railway station. Staying there On a handsome, tree-lined street near the Chateau’s park, La Parenthèse du Rond Royal (laparenthesedurondroyal.com) offers spacious b&b accommodation with thoughtful design touches. Lots of natural woods, old fashioned travelling trunks as decoration and multi-nozzle showers are part of the look, while there are free bikes for those who want to cycle to the glade. Prices start at €120 a night. More information: musee-armistice-14-18.fr ; compiegne-tourisme.fr; uk.france.fr

