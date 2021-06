Copa America 2021: Fixtures, schedule, results, how to watch on TV, kick-off times and venues

The Copa America 2021 finally got under way after a year's delay when Brazil beat Venezuela 3-0 in Brasilia.

Ten South American sides will contest the delayed 47th tournament, which was moved from original hosts Argentina and Colombia because of civil unrest and pandemic restrictions.

Brazil has also been hit hard by Covid and no fans will be able to attend matches.

Australia and Qatar, the two previous winners of the Asian Cup, were originally set to take part but withdrew because of a clash of fixtures with 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

That leaves Argentina, Bolivia, defending champions Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela to battle it out with the final at the iconic Maracana stadium on June 11.

Who are the teams taking part in the 2021 Copa America?

Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru

Group A: Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay

Lionel Messi will be leading Argentina's bid for the Copa America. Reuters

Fixtures

June 15, Rio: Argentina v Chile (1.0am, UAE times)

June 15, Goiania: Paraguay v Bolivia (4.0am)

June 19, Cuiaba: Chile v Bolivia (1.0am)

June 19, Brasilia: Argentina v Uruguay (4.0am)

June 22, Cuiaba: Uruguay v Chile (1.0am)

June 22, Brasilia: Argentina v Paraguay (4.0am)

June 25, Cuiaba: Bolivia v Uruguay (1.0am)

June 25, Brasilia: Chile v Paraguay (4.0am)

June 29, Rio: Uruguay v Paraguay (1.0am)

June 29, Cuiaba: Bolivia v Argentina (4.0am)

Group B: Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru

Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal against Venezuela with teammates. Reuters

Fixtures

June 15, Brasilia: Brazil 3-0 Venezuela I Report

I Report June 15, Cuiaba: Colombia 1-0 Ecuador

June 19, Goiania: Colombia v Venezuela (1.0am)

June 19, Rio: Brazil v Peru (4.0am)

June 21. Rio: Venezuela v Ecuador (1.0am)

June 21, Goiania: Colombia v Peru (4.0am)

June 24, Goiana: Ecuador v Peru (1.0am)

June 24, Rio: Brazil v Colombia (4.0am)

June 28, Goiania: Ecuador v Brazil (1.0am)

June 28, Brasilia: Venezuela v Peru (4.0am)

Quarter-finals

July 3: Quarter-Finalist 1 v Quarter-Finalist 2 (1.0am)

June 4: Quarter-Finalist 3 v Quarter-Finalist 4 (4.0am)

July 5: Quarter-Finalist 5 v Quarter-Finalist 6 (2.0am)

July 5: Quarter-Finalist 7 v Quarter-Finalist 8 (5.0am)

Semi-finals

July 6, Semi-Finalist 1 v Semi-Finalist 2 (3.0am)

July 7, Semi-Finalist 3 v Semi-Finalist 4 (5.0am)

Final

The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Reuters

When is the 2021 Copa America final?

The final takes place at the world famous Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. The match is slated for 4am UAE time

July 11, Rio: Finalist 1 v Finalist 2 (4.0am)

How can I watch the games on TV?

You can watch all the matches on BeIN Sports.