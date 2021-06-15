Copa America pays spectacular tribute to Diego Maradona ahead of Argentina opener

Copa America paid a spectacular tribute to the late Diego Maradona ahead of Argentina's opening match against Chile on Monday night.

Brazil's Olympic Stadium pitch displayed a montage of Maradona's career highlights, including his famous solo goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, while an animated hologram of the Argentina great juggled a football in his various club and national team kits.

Opus' famous 'Live is Life' song played throughout and the tribute was accompanied by a stunning light and fireworks display.

The tribute concluded with an image of Maradona and the dates '1960 - ∞' to highlight that legends live forever.

"His goals and dribbles will remain and will be an eternal legacy for South American football," said Conmebol, the governing body for South American football. "He has a tireless way of playing that never got tired of believing in big things."

Maradona died in November at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from around the world.

Napoli's stadium has since been renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Prior to Argentina's game against Chile on Monday, a statue of Maradona was unveiled at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

The former Boca Juniors, Napoli, and Barcelona forward is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and delivered one of the finest individual campaigns to lead Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona's eventful managerial career took him to the UAE, where he had spells with Al Wasl and Fujairah, following a short stint with the Argentina national team.

Following the tribute in the Olympic Stadium, Maradona's heir apparent, Lionel Messi, produced his own homage to his hero with a stunning free-kick against Chile in a 1-1 draw.