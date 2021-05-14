Colombian players want league to be suspended following protests

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Barranquilla Demonstrators clash with police during a protest during a Copa Libertadores match between America de Cali and Atletico Mineiro which was halted several times as players were affected by tear gas fired outside the Estadio Olimpico Romelio Martinez. Reuters (Reuters)

The union of Colombian footballers called on authorities to halt all domestic matches because of political instability in the country, just a month before the Copa America is due to kick off in Colombia and Argentina.

Colombia has been hit by a wave of protests since late April with riot police wielding tear gas and stun grenades clashing with crowds in many of the country’s biggest cities.

Four games in continental cup competitions were moved from Colombia to Paraguay and Ecuador last week due to the unrest.

Hours after the union's appeal, a Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla between America de Cali and Brazil's Atletico Mineiro was halted several times as players were affected by tear gas fired outside the stadium.

The first half took more than an hour to complete.

At one point the players were removed from the pitch due to the affects of the gas. The match was played to a conclusion, with Atletico winning 3-1.

On Wednesday, players and coaches from Colombia's Junior and Argentine club River Plate struggled with tear gas in another Libertadores tie in Barranquilla.

The Colombian league playoffs are scheduled to take place on Sunday with two semi-final games slated. However, the last of the quarter-finals, due to be played on Friday between Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima, has been postponed.

In an appeal to the Colombian Football Federation, the league and their own clubs, players with the Acolfutpro union said that “until the public order situation that affects the entire country and puts our wellbeing at risk is not resolved, we ask you not to schedule any more games in domestic tournaments.”

In an open letter, the union said “professional footballers stand with the Colombians who are demanding a better country”.

The move comes just 25 days before the national side is due to face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla.

And on June 14, Colombia is set to host the first of 15 games in the Copa America tournament, which features 10 South American countries.

The tournament is the oldest in international football and is being held by two countries for the first time, with Colombia and Argentina sharing the duties.

The kick-off is in Buenos Aires on June 13 and the final is scheduled for Barranquilla on July 10.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

MATCH INFO Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Man of the Match: Erik Pieters (Stoke)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

