Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden train with England hoping to get nod for Germany Euro 2020 clash – in pictures

Decision time looms for England manager Gareth Southgate. On Tuesday, his team take on Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley and who makes the starting XI is the major talking point among pundits and fans alike.

A late decision will be made on whether Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are fit enough to stake their claims having been training in isolation for the last few days.

The Chelsea duo missed the group-stage win over the Czech Republic after coming into close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 after England's goalless draw with their old rivals at Wembley on June 18.

Phil Foden missed that game as Southgate decided not to risk the Manchester City attacker picking up a second yellow card that would have ruled him out of the next game.

Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish both started against the Czechs and were England's main attacking threats in the 1-0 victory.

But reports in the British media on Monday suggested that Mount and Foden would get the nod to start ahead of Saka and Grealish.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson came on as a second-half substitute against the Czechs and his big-game experience might be called upon ahead of either Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips.

The squad's final full training session took place at their St George’s Park base on Monday, 24 hours before the game at Wembley that will be watched by around 40,000 fans.