Belgium v Portugal player ratings: Thorgan Hazard 7, Romelu Lukaku 6; Pepe 8, Cristiano Ronaldo 6

Martinez's side secure spot in Euro 2020 quarter-finals after 1-0 win following fine strike by Borussia Dortmund winger

Belgium are through to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after a narrow 1-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Sunday.

A swerving strike from Thorgan Hazard just before half-time clinched the victory for Robert Martinez's side at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Ronaldo suffered a disappointing end to a tournament that has seen him become the all-time European Championships top scorer.

The 36-year-old Juventus forward saw one first-half free-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium goal but remains on 109 international goals, equal with the record held by Iran's Ali Daei.

Belgium now face Italy in a mouth-watering clash on Friday while Portugal have seen their reign as European champions come to an end.

Liverpool attacker missed the target with two good opportunities for the Portuguese, while Raphael Guerreiro saw a late strike hit the post.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

June 28, 2021

