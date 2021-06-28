Belgium v Portugal player ratings: Thorgan Hazard 7, Romelu Lukaku 6; Pepe 8, Cristiano Ronaldo 6

BELGIUM RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois - 7: Very little to do until Ronaldo’s 24th minute free-kick which he saved well, but then Portugal became the better side and he had to be alert. Brilliant save with both hands on 81 as he stood strong in pressured finish. Post saved him from a Guerreiro shot on 84. AFP

Toby Alderweireld – 7: Comfortable even under heavy Portuguese pressure when they brought on more attackers. Booked. EPA

Jan Vertonghen – 7: Final man to stop an excellent 40th minute solo attack from Renato Sanchez. He might be playing for Kobe in Japan, but he can still compete at this level. Reuters

Thomas Vermaelen – 7: Belgium were best when they pressed, but that meant the defence had to push high and be at risk of being turned by Ronaldo and with a 35, 34 and 32 year old, that was a risk. One worth taking as experience told. Yellow card. EPA

Thomas Meunier – 7: The Dortmund man ripped a shot with the outside of his right foot after 37 but it went too high. That was about the best Belgian moment of the first half – until the goal, which he assisted by picking up a loose ball and passing to Hazard. PA

Kevin de Bruyne – 6: Drifted around and did better than most of the Belgians in a first half where Portugal were the better side. Tried – and struggled – to get the ball to Lukaku. Struggled after a first half foul and went off after 48. He’s 30 on Monday. He’ll have had better birthdays. EPA

Alex Witsel – 6: Got onto second balls and was on the ball a lot, without much effect, in a tense, mediocre opening half from the world’s number one ranked team. Reuters

Youri Tielemans – 6: Outstanding for Leicester last season but needed to get more involved, especially in the final third. EPA

Thorgan Hazard – 7: Grafted and got his reward with the opening goal, a stunning 43rd minute strike where he took two touches and hit the ball cleanly. It swerved right, then left into the Portugal goal. His fourth goal in the last 7 Belgium games. The game needed it. EPA

Eden Hazard – 8: Shot high and wide in the first half. Was a different player in second half as he stepped up in De Bruyne’s absence, with flicks and neat touches. He switched play and he’ll be in the quarter finals against Italy in Munich on Friday. Reuters

Romelu Lukaku – 6: Belgium’s game plan was to get the ball to him as quickly as possible. It didn’t happen. The Inter striker was barely on the ball until he charged through after 37 and looked to be fouled. It wasn’t given – and he was honest by not going down. He was well marked. Admonished Mertens for playing a ball too long to him. Shot well over on 63. Finished strongly carrying ball forward but the ball would not stick with him. AP

SUBS: Dries Mertens – (On for De Bruyne 48’) 7: On for De Bruyne after 48 and his 101st cap. The attacking talents of Napoli’s all-time top scorer were barely needed as his side sat back. Reuters

Yannick Carrasco – (On for Eden Hazard 87’) N/A: He’ll be important if Hazard and De Bruyne can; play the next game or three. Reuters

Leander Dendoncker (On for Thorgan Hazard 94') N/A. AFP

PORTUGAL RATINGS: Rui Patricio – 6: Didn’t have save to make until he was picking ball out of net after stunning Thorgan Hazard strike just before break. Didn’t get his footwork right for goal, though. Was Belgium’s only shot on target. AP

Diogo Dalot – 7: Called-up in place of Nelson Semedo, produced good block on Thorgan Hazard shot after 20 minutes. Booked for pulling down Eden Hazard at start of second half then booting ball away. Part of solid Portuguese defensive performance. AFP

Pepe – 8: Veteran defender, now 38, dealt with dangerman Lukaku superbly well. Involved in full-on screaming match with big striker in second half. Booked for reckless late challenge on Thorgan Hazard. AP

Ruben Dias – 8: Had not been troubled in first half but should have done better closing down Hazard before opening goal. Similarly in control after break against a talented forward line. Headed chance straight at Courtois in last 10 minutes. AFP

Raphael Guerreiro – 7: Full-back scored Portugal’s first goal of tournament but never looked like repeating that trick here until hitting post late on with low, first-time shot. Getty

Renato Sanches – 7: Portugal’s brightest spark in midfield. Lovely turn, run and pass to set-up early chance for Jota. Produced another brilliant, driving surge from own half past a couple of challenges in opening 45. EPA

Joao Palhinha – 5: Surprise pick in midfield should have been booked for blatant pull on a rampaging Lukaku’s shirt in first half and did pick up yellow card for trip on De Bruyne just before half-time that ended up ending the Belgian's evening early. Wild strike over bar moments later. AFP

Joao Moutinho – 4: Midfielder was almost invisible in opening half and was no surprise he was hooked 10 minutes after break. AFP

Bernardo Silva – 5: Very disappointing evening from the Manchester City player who failed to provide Portugal any cutting edge from out wide. Also substituted early in second half. AP

Diogo Jota – 5: Liverpool attacker dragged a sixth-minute chance well wide of goal and missed the target with another strike on turn just before hour mark. Two good opportunities he should have at least troubled the goalkeeper with. EPA

Cristiano Ronaldo – 6: Barely had a kick until dipping, swerving free-kick 25 minutes that Thibaut parried away. A few of his trademark flick passes to teammates. One weak effort straight at Courtois in second half leaving the 36-year-old still one away from breaking international goals record. Reuters

SUBS: Joao Felix – (On for Moutinho 55’) 6: Saw weak header easily saved by Courtois minutes after coming on but did offer more attacking impetus. Reuters

Bruno Fernandes – (On for Bernarda Silva 53’) 6: Two shots from distance from Manchester United man that failed to trouble the goalkeeper. AP

Andre Silva – (On for Jota 70’) 6: One weak header over bar from prolific Eintracht Frankfurt attacker. Denied chance to score when Courtois saving at his feet from Ronaldo flick on. Reuters

Danilo – (On for Palhinha 78’) N/A. One very well timed tackle to prevent Lukaku getting through on goal. Stopped Belgium scoring a breakaway goal in injury time. AP