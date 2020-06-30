Bruno Fernandes 9, Paul Pogba 9, Matt Ryan 5 ... Brighton v Manchester United player ratings

Portugal midfielder in man-of-the-match performance at the Amex

1253531629 Matt Ryan: 5: Will feel disappointed with first two goals, although second did take wicked deflection. No chance with Fernandes' volley. Getty (Getty Images)

Andy Mitten | 
Gareth Cox
Jun 30, 2020

Bruno Fernandes scored two fine goals as Manchester United won 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

The result on Tuesday left United fifth on 52 points from 32 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand and ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.

A dominant United stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games and celebrated their first league win at Brighton since 1982 after 18-year-old Mason Greenwood fired them ahead with a solo effort in the 16th minute.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes, who had hit the post with a first-time shot early on, made it 2-0 with a deflected effort in the 29th following a superb build-up.

United scored a high quality third goal as Nemanja Matic released Greenwood with a searching long ball and the forward delivered an inch-perfect cross for Fernandes to volley home from 10 metres.

