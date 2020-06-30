Bruno Fernandes 9, Paul Pogba 9, Matt Ryan 5 ... Brighton v Manchester United player ratings

1253531629 Matt Ryan: 5: Will feel disappointed with first two goals, although second did take wicked deflection. No chance with Fernandes' volley. Getty (Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes scored two fine goals as Manchester United won 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

The result on Tuesday left United fifth on 52 points from 32 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand and ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.

A dominant United stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games and celebrated their first league win at Brighton since 1982 after 18-year-old Mason Greenwood fired them ahead with a solo effort in the 16th minute.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes, who had hit the post with a first-time shot early on, made it 2-0 with a deflected effort in the 29th following a superb build-up.

United scored a high quality third goal as Nemanja Matic released Greenwood with a searching long ball and the forward delivered an inch-perfect cross for Fernandes to volley home from 10 metres.

