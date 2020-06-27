Bayern Munich lift Bundesliga trophy after 4-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg

Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with teammates after winning the Bundesliga, on Saturday, June 27. Bayern had just thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0. Reuters (Reuters)

Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts Wolfsburg 4-0.

The Bavarians, who have matched a club record of 25 matches in all competitions without defeat and are unbeaten in the Bundesliga in 2020, went ahead in the fourth minute with Kingsley Coman netting from Thomas Muller's 21st assist, a league record.

Mickael Cuisance then rifled in from 25 metres for a sensational goal in the 37th and the 20-year-old Frenchman earned a penalty, which resulted in Joshua Guilavogui being sent off with a second booking. Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted it for his 34th goal of the season.

The Polish striker earned his fifth Bundesliga top-scorer award and his third in a row. Mueller then made it 4-0 in the 79th minute as Bayern took their season goal tally to 100, one less than the league record set by them in the 1971-72 season.

Andrej Kramaric became the first Hoffenheim player to score four goals in a Bundesliga game, embarrassing Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away at Signal Iduna Park.

The Croatian striker, his club's top scorer this season, took his campaign tally to 13 as Europa League-bound Hoffenheim moved above Wolfsburg to finish in fifth place on 52 points.

Dortmund were already confirmed as runners-up to Bayern Munich, but after this woeful home defeat will finish 13 points adrift of the champions.

"I dreamt about the possibility of a penalty before the game but, to be honest, my penalty was not all that well taken," Kramaric said. "I had decided before that if I got a penalty it would be a no-look effort and I got a bit lucky.

"It's really amazing stuff and feeling to score four goals in this stadium to win this game and to get direct qualification into the Europa League."

Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach capped a successful season with a spot in next season's Champions League group stage by beating Hertha Berlin 2-1.

Jonas Hofmann tapped in after good work from Breel Embolo as Gladbach controlled the game throughout. By the 65th minute they had 17 shots compared to Hertha's one.

The roles were reversed in the 78th minute, with Embolo scoring at the far post after Hofmann had shaken off two markers to cut back into the box.

Gladbach, who had leapfrogged Bayer Leverkusen into fourth place last week, finished on 65 points, two ahead of Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen extended their 39-year stay in the Bundesliga for at least another 10 days when they thumped Cologne 6-1 to avoid automatic relegation.

The four-times Bundesliga champions climbed out of the drop zone and leapfrogged Fortuna Dusseldorf to finish 16th in the 18-team table.

They now face a play-off against the team that finishes third in the second division. Fortuna lost 3-0 at Union Berlin and were sent down along with the already relegated Paderborn.

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Related

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326