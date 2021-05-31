Barcelona confirm Sergio Aguero signing from Manchester City

Barcelona announced on Monday that Sergio Aguero has signed a two-year contract with the club.

Barca stated that the Argentine veteran will join them on July 1 when his current deal with Manchester City expires. Aguero's buy-out clause has been set at €100 million ($122m).

Aguero joined City from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 260 times. He helped the club win five Premier League titles, including the 2021 crown.

Aguero's most critical contribution was the stoppage-time goal which sealed the 2012 Premier League title.

The Argentine is expected to be the first of a number of arrivals at the Camp Nou this summer. Aguero's City team mate Eric Garcia is seen as a prominent transfer target, as are Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

Aguero's final season at City was plagued by injury and a coronavirus infection but manager Pep Guardiola believes the striker has a lot to offer the Catalan giants.

Barcelona had a disappointing season, finishing third in La Liga and falling in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy," Guardiola had said last week. "And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch."