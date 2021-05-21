Atletico Madrid relying on one final push from trusted warrior Luis Suarez in La Liga title hunt

Up in the VIP seats at Real Valladolid’s Zorilla stadium on Saturday, the home club’s president is expected although he has not been around much lately as his team sunk into deep peril of relegation.

When he is at large, you can hardly miss him: he was one of the greatest strikers of his era and he’s a sizeable presence these days. He is Ronaldo, the Brazilian World Cup winner and maximum shareholder at Valladolid since 2018.

On the pitch, the maximum threat to Valladolid’s survival – they have to win to stay in Spain’s top division – will be one of the great strikers of this era, leading the line for Atletico Madrid on a day that, if they hold their nerve, they can make history.

In Luis Suarez, Ronaldo will see much to admire and recognise, as well as, given Valladolid’s circumstances, plenty to fear.

Once upon a time, Brazilian Ronaldo’s career was prematurely written off because of injured knees and because he looked to be carrying too much weight.

He made light of that on his way to winning titles with Real Madrid, and the 2002 World Cup. Suarez, 34, has likewise come back from damaged joints and whispered taunts that had swelled around the midriff, to be on the verge of his fifth Liga title.

Eight months ago, the combative Uruguayan was told brutally his best days were behind him. Barcelona more or less spelt it out as they showed him the door at Camp Nou, keen to relieve their wage bill.

He had spent six years at the club, by the time he had collected his fourth Spanish title there, had become the best attacking partner Lionel Messi has ever known. The divorce with Barca was ugly, Messi furious about the way Suarez was discarded.

The stampede for his signature, however, was noisy. Juventus called. Atletico kept calling. Twenty Liga goals later, Suarez is their top scorer, figurehead for Spain’s champions-elect.

If league-leaders Atletico beat Valladolid they guarantee that for only the second time in 16 years the title will end up somewhere other than Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Quote He has the status and the leadership to decide key moments

The last team to break that duopoly? Also Atletico. So miffed were Barcelona after that historic season, 2013-14, they went out and bought Suarez from Liverpool to boost their firepower.

How Barca have missed him, especially his inimitable will-to-win. La Liga’s gripping title run-in was a four-club joust for top place right up until the penultimate match day, last weekend, but then Barcelona fell away in a manner than has become typical in their first post-Suarez season. They let a lead slip.

So Saturday – the D-Day at the top – is a straight duel. If Atletico do not win and second-placed Real Madrid claim victory against Villarreal, Real would leapfrog their neighbours and retain La Liga.

It will be nervous. It was nail-biting last Sunday, when Suarez provided the perfect reminder of why Atletico’s head coach Diego Simeone leapt at the opportunity to hire him.

While Barca were busy capitulating at home to Celta Vigo, Real Madrid went ahead in their match at Athletic Bilbao and, for 14 fearful minutes for Simeone’s men, the top position Atletico have held for 24 matchdays of the season was in jeopardy. They went 1-0 behind at home to Osasuna.

Cue Suarez, to the rescue. "He's used to matches like this," Simeone purred of a recruit he so values for his dealing with pressure.

It’s a quality that Suarez has had to work on: few elite players are as notorious for the villainous ways they have reacted to high-stress situations in the past. There were the biting incidents, one of them in a World Cup game against Italy; there was the handball on the goal-line, in a World Cup quarter-final against Ghana.

The Suarez Simeone so trusts is the warrior in his mid-30s whose aggression is better channelled. Atletico equalised against Osasuna in the 82nd minute. Suarez then scored the winning goal with less than three minutes of normal time remaining, to keep the fate of La Liga in Atletico’s own hands.

They lead Real by two points – if the Madrid clubs finish tied on points Real would win on head-to-head results – and of their 83 points in total, Suarez’s goals and assists have been directly responsible for 21. “He has the status and the leadership to decide key moments,” says Simeone.

As for the motivation, Barcelona’s harsh farewell back in August supplied that. He will bristle with it when he takes the stage in front of a concerned president Ronaldo for the last 90 minutes of an epic campaign.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

