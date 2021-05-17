La Liga: 'Extraordinary' Luis Suarez puts Atletico Madrid on brink of title, Barcelona dealt knockout blow by Celta Vigo

The penultimate round La Liga's season unfolded in dramatic style on Sunday as Atletico Madrid maintained their two-point lead after Luis Suarez scored a late winner, while Celta Vigo also struck at the death to end Barcelona's already slim title hopes.

Atletico trailed Osasuna with nine minutes to go at the Wanda Metropolitano and faced a defeat that would not just have postponed their bid to be champions but allowed Real Madrid, who were beating Athletic Bilbao, to go top with one game left.

Instead, Atletico scored in the 82nd and 88th minutes to pull off a stunning turnaround. Renan Lodi smashed in an equaliser before Suarez proved the hero, firing in from eight yards to spark mass celebrations.

"He's extraordinary," said Atletico manager Diego Simeone. "He came here wanting to prove people wrong, wanting to show that he was a forward still at the top of his game. Who better than him to decide a match that seemed to be getting away from us?"

Atletico's players and substitutes piled onto Suarez in the corner and at full-time, some of their players dropped to their knees with the title now just one win away.

"These are moments of happiness," said Suarez. "It was one of the best first halves of the season. We missed a lot of chances, me in particular, but to win the league you have to suffer and today we stepped up."

To be crowned champions with a game to spare, Atletico needed Real Madrid to slip up at San Mames but Nacho Fernandez put Real ahead in the second half and Atletico's priority quickly became preservation.

Victory maintains their two-point advantage and another win away at second-bottom Real Valladolid next weekend will guarantee a second league title in 25 years.

Barcelona are out of the running after they lost 2-1 at home to Celta. Santi Mina scored twice, including an 89th minute winner for Celta after Lionel Messi headed in the opener.

Suarez, who was forced to leave Barca last summer, has scored 20 goals this season, with his latest strike putting his new team on the brink of the title.

Nacho Fernandez, right, scored the only goal of the game against Athletic Bilbao to keep Real Madrid two points behind Atletico Madrid heading into the final game of the season. EPA

After more than a year away, fans finally returned to La Liga stadiums but only for the two games in the Valencia region, where the coronavirus infection rate has dropped below the target rate set by the government.

At Villarreal the maximum 5,000 fans cheered their team to a 4-0 home victory over high-flying Sevilla.

But 60 kilometres down the Mediterranean coast, Valencia, whose relations with their fans are strained, sold only 3,000 of the available places. The impact was similar as the home team beat struggling Eibar 4-1.

In Madrid, no fans were allowed in the Wanda Metropolitano, but they gathered outside and cheered as the team bus arrived.

Atletico had 16 shots in the first half but could not find a way through.

The best of them came from an Angel Correa cross but Suarez took too long and with three Osasuna players in front of him, he could only pick out the post.

Atletico's players might have thought Real Madrid had conceded when a huge cheer came from the fans outside, but it was Barca who had let in an equaliser against Celta Vigo. All the top three were being held at half-time.

Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona but a 2-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo ended their title hopes. Getty Images

Atletico thought they were ahead on the hour as Stefan Savic finished from Trippier's cross. Fans outside set off fireworks, but Savic was just offside and the goal was ruled out.

Atletico put the ball in the net again, only for flag to go up again, Carrasco nipping behind too early before powering in.

The flag stayed down at San Mames a few minutes later though as Nacho gave Real Madrid the lead in the 68th minute, Karim Benzema, who was offside, missed Casemiro's cross and Nacho prodded in.

Real Madrid were going top and seven minutes later, things got worse for Atletico as Ante Budimir was free at the back post to head in a free kick. The fans outside went silent.

Simeone brought on two substitutes and they combined to level. Joao Felix scooped a superb pass through for Lodi to thunder in with eight minutes left.

There was hope and in the 88th minute there was joy, Carrasco latching onto a Trippier pass and pulling back perfectly for Suarez, who arrived late, fired in and ran to the corner.

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

