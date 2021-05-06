Antonio Conte the master coach at Inter Milan who has finally toppled Juventus

Inter Milan, champions of Italy. If you want a title, get Antonio Conte.

The Nerazzurri celebrated their 19th Scudetto last Sunday, Conte finally ending the nine-year reign of Juventus, which he had started in 2012, and getting his revenge on Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli, with whom he exchanged insults in February.

He is, without a doubt, the great architect of their success; he took an Inter that had finished in fourth place in 2018-19, 21 points behind Juventus, to the top of Serie A two years later.

After starting his career as a manager in Arezzo followed by Bari, Atalanta, Siena and Juventus, Conte spent two years with the Italian national team and then Chelsea, where he won a Premier League and FA Cup in two seasons.

In May 2019 he signed with Inter Milan - where he faced resistance among fans - and after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla in his first campaign in August 2020, this year he achieved what until recently was unthinkable in Italy: taking the Scudetto away from Juve's clutches.

About to turn 52 in July, Conte was born in Lecce, where he started playing as a midfielder in 1985, then became one of the most valuable players in his position.

Today he is the highest paid coach in Serie A history, with Inter's Chinese owner Steven Zhanga backing his winning obsession, and putting him at the top of the pay league two years ago.

Conte reportedly earns €12 million ($14.4m) net per year, almost five times as much as the next highest-paid coach in Serie A.

Eleven years after Jose Mourinho's historic treble, Inter won their 19th Scudetto thanks to an enthusiastic coach whose victorious mentality prevailed.

Early elimination from the Champions League prompted speculation he might be sacked but instead it allowed Inter to put all their efforts into Serie A and Conte's has masterminded some brilliant tactics to secure the title.

Particularly influenced by the Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni, Conte built with his trademark 3-5-2 the best defence in the Italian championship. Of course, it was also important to have brought in Romelu Lukaku in 2019 (the €81m fee was a club record) and also Achraf Hakimi for €40m at the beginning of the current campaign.

Inter fans celebrate winning Serie A

A staunch defender of method and discipline, those who do not follow Conte's orders suffer the consequences.

On the field, his rule means that any player who loses possession of the ball has five seconds to recover it before returning to their position.

However, although he requires his players to fight for each ball, he does fine anyone who is sent off. It is no accident that Inter have received fewer yellow cards than any other Serie A team this season. Inter players always play at the limit, but rarely over.

With Conte, the mind is just as important as the body. A graduate of the Italian football federation's coaching school in Coverciano, he believes that a player needs to study as much as he trains so each player receives meticulous written reports on his direct opponents.

'I train your head, then I train your legs'; It is his motto and the results back it up.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

