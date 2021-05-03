Thousands of Inter fans flood Milan streets to celebrate first Serie A title in a decade - in pictures

Serie A - Inter Milan fans celebrate winning Serie A Inter Milan fans celebrate winning Serie A at the Piazza del Duomo on Sunday, May 2. Reuters (Reuters)

Thousands of fans flooded the streets in Italy after Inter Milan won their first Serie A title in more than a decade on Sunday.

Inter lifted their 19th scudetto after rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo to leave the Nerazzurri 13 points clear with four games remaining.

Many supporters poured out onto Milan's streets to celebrate the end of Juventus' nine-year reign as Italian champions.

Manager Antonio Conte hailed their first league triumph since 2010 as "one of the most important successes" of his career.

Conte lifted the Italian title on three occasions as Juventus coach and won the Premier League as Chelsea boss in 2018.

Conte said: "Deciding to join Inter was not easy, just when the team was not equipped to win immediately.

"Furthermore, the opponent was Juventus for whom I had worked for a long time, who had dominated for nine years. Today we can say that our sacrifices have paid off."

Inter are now the second most successful team in Italy, one league success ahead of AC Milan's 18, but still well short of Juve's 36.

The Lombardy side had not won the title since Jose Mourinho's Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia treble in 2010.

Their last trophy was the Coppa Italia in 2011 and they missed out on the Champions League for six seasons before Luciano Spalletti took them back to Europe's top competition in 2018.

Inter targeted Conte to pull off what he had done at Juve. Crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage in December for the third straight season proved a spur to focus on the league.

"The key moment was in the week after we got knocked out of the Champions League," explained Conte.

"We were criticised from all sides, in an exaggerated manner. This was a group of lads that weren't used to competing on all fronts.

"We did really well to band together and to take these excessive criticisms on the chin."

