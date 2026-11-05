Harry Kane follows Ballon d'Or win by signing new Bayern Munich contract

Newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a new contract that will extend his stay at Bayern Munich until the summer of 2029.

The 33-year-old striker moved to the Bavarian giants from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 as he looked to end his wait for a first major trophy, despite having established himself as the North London club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

He would fail to win any silverware in his first campaign in Germany, despite securing the European Golden Shoe award after scoring 36 goals in the Bundesliga. But his wait ended the following season as Bayern sealed the Bundesliga crown in 2025 with the England captain contributing 26 goals.

Kane's trophy cabinet now contains two Bundesliga titles, one German Cup and two German Super Cups having scored a remarkable 156 goals in 161 games since his £86m move.

He has finished as Bundesliga's top scorer every season since joining, has been named Germany's footballer of the year and now twice won the Golden Shoe.

Last season he helped Bayern win the domestic double, scoring 61 goals in 51 games which helped him beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the Ballon d'Or crown last month, becoming the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern,” said Kane after his new deal, that reportedly makes him Europe’s highest-paid player by salary, was announced on Thursday. “I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.

“It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

Kane left Tottenham as the club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 games, a feat he has since achieved with England, with his tally currently standing at 91 goals in 125 caps. Kane is currently level with Peter Shilton as the Three Lions' most-capped player.

He scored six goals at this summer's World Cup to become England's top-scorer in the tournament with 14 goals in 18 games, helping the team secure third place.

It has long been assumed that he might be tempted for a return to England and attempt to replace Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 280 goals, with Kane currently on 213.

But that is clearly no longer a priority after committing his future to Bayern. “What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern’s history,” said club president Herbert Hainer.

“Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time … This is a special moment for FC Bayern today.”

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Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: “We’re absolutely delighted, because with Harry Kane we have the Ballon d’Or winner on the pitch – a team player, a leader, the best all-round striker in the world.

“We all benefit from his qualities as a player and as a person, day in, day out. FC Bayern thrives on players who never stop giving their all, even when they have already achieved the greatest of goals.”

Bayern manager Kompany is currently recuperating at home after collapsing at the club's training ground. The Belgian was diagnosed with meningeal irritation – an inflammation of the protective membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

His team remain top of the Bundesliga, albeit only by goal difference over Borussia Dortmund, and are unbeaten in the Uefa Champions League with two wins and two draws so far. Kane has contributed 10 goals in 14 games across all competitions.