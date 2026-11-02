Uefa Champions League predictions: Barcelona to blitz Aston Villa, Roma to rout Manchester United

The Uefa Champions League is back this week as the league phase of Europe's premier club competition reaches matchday four.

Four teams boast 100 per cent records – Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Real Madrid – with the French side looking in good shape as they bid for a third successive title.

At the other end of the table, Porto, Lille and Slovan Bratislava have yet to secure a single point from three matches.

Tuesday

Galatasaray v Stuttgart, 9.45pm (UAE kick-off time)

Stuttgart are unbeaten so far, drawing with Atletico Madrid last time out, but face a Galatasaray side buoyed by a 4-2 win at Lille.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3 Stuttgart 1

Shakhtar Donetsk v Sporting, 9.45pm

Sporting's perfect start ended in a surprise home defeat against LASK, while Shakhtar – who are playing their UCL home games at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground in London – also lost at Inter Milan.

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Sporting 2

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Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich, midnight

One of the games of the week, and it is likely Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane will have to settle for a point in Spain, having also drawn with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Prediction: Atletico 1 Bayern 1

Barcelona v Aston Villa, midnight

Barcelona – 6-1 winners over Alaves in La Liga at the weekend – lost to PSG last week but can get back to winning ways at the Camp Nou against Unai Emery's side.

Prediction: Barcelona 4 Aston Villa 1

Bodo/Glimt v Lille, midnight

Lille might be riding high in Ligue 1, but are still waiting for their first point in Europe. The Norwegians are strong at home and can seal their second win of the campaign.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3 Lille 2

Feyenoord v Inter Milan, midnight

The Eredivisie table-toppers come up against a Serie A side looking to bounce back from a Milan derby loss.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1 Inter Milan 2

LASK v Slovan Bratislava, midnight

LASK's comeback win against Sporting in their previous outing was their first victory in the Champions League. They can make that two wins here.

Prediction: LASK 2 Slovan Bratislava 0

Manchester United v Roma, midnight

United are going through a desperate run of nine matches without a win while Roma smashed five past Udinese on Saturday.

Prediction: Manchester United 1 Roma 3

Villarreal v PSG, midnight

Back-to-back champions PSG swept aside free-scoring Barca last time out, and Villarreal will not be strong enough to put a dent in their perfect start.

Prediction: Villarreal 0 PSG 3

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Wednesday

AEK Athens v Real Madrid, 9.45pm

Jose Mourinho's men are flying high after their recent Clasico win over Barca and have come hurtling out of the blocks in the Champions League with three victories on the spin.

Prediction: AEK Athens 1 Real Madrid 3

Fenerbahce v Liverpool, 9.45pm

The Turkish side are still waiting for their first win after two draws and a loss so far in this season's league phase. The wait will likely go on with Liverpool favourites to make it four successive victories for them.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1 Liverpool 2

Borussia Dortmund v Real Betis, 9.45pm

Dortmund earned a last-gasp draw at Bayern at the weekend and will settle for a point at home to the Spanish club.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Betis 2

Lens v Como, 9.45pm

Como secured the biggest win in their history by thrashing Manchester United but will be given a far tougher fight by the French side.

Prediction: Lens 1 Como 2

Como beat Man United – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Nico Paz scored twice as Como defeated Manchester United 4-1 in the Uefa Champions League on October 21, 2026. Getty Images Show caption: Nico Paz scored twice as Como defeated Manchester United 4-1…

Como's Nico Paz shoots past United keeper Senne Lemmens to make it 3-0 at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Reuters Show caption: Como's Nico Paz shoots past United keeper Senne Lemmens to m…

Dejected Manchester United manager Michael Carrick acknowledges the away fans after the game. Reuters. Show caption: Dejected Manchester United manager Michael Carrick acknowled…

Como defender Jacobo Ramon heads home to make it 4-0. AFP Show caption: Como defender Jacobo Ramon heads home to make it 4-0. AFP

Dejected United captain Bruno Fernandes after Como’s third goal. Getty Images Show caption: Dejected United captain Bruno Fernandes after Como’s third g…

Como's Jacobo Ramon celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Reuters Show caption: Como's Jacobo Ramon celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Re…

Como's Greek striker Tasos Douvikas shoots for goal in the opening 45 minutes. AFO Show caption: Como's Greek striker Tasos Douvikas shoots for goal in the o…

Manchester United's Carlos Baleba holds his hand up after his error led to Como's third goal. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United's Carlos Baleba holds his hand up after hi…

Como's Nicolas Paz celebrates in front of home fans after scoring his team's third goal. AFP Show caption: Como's Nicolas Paz celebrates in front of home fans after sc…

United midfielder Andrey Santos picked up a booking for this tackle on Como's Nico Paz. Reuters Show caption: United midfielder Andrey Santos picked up a booking for this…

Tasos Douvikas finishes in style to put Como 2-0 up. Getty Images Show caption: Tasos Douvikas finishes in style to put Como 2-0 up. Getty I…

Como's Nicolas Paz celebrates scoring after two minutes. AFP Show caption: Como's Nicolas Paz celebrates scoring after two minutes. AFP

Como's Tasos Douvikas goes down in the box looking for a penalty following a challenge by Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens. AFP Show caption: Como's Tasos Douvikas goes down in the box looking for a pen…

























PSV Eindhoven v Club Brugge, midnight

PSV smashed seven past Willem II on Saturday but will find Belgian Pro League table-toppers Club Brugge a tougher nut to crack.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2 Club Brugge 2

Porto v Napoli, midnight

Napoli have scored 10 goals in their past three games, winning all three but also conceding seven. A similar story here against a Porto side who have won 10 out of 10 domestically, but lost all three in Europe.

Prediction: Porto 2 Napoli 4

RB Leipzig v Manchester City, midnight

City are stuttering domestically after losing two games on the trot, but will still have too much for the German side.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1 Man City 3

Slavia Prague v Arsenal, midnight

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, should ease past the Czech side, who have just one point so far.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0 Arsenal 2

Viking v Sabah FK, midnight

The Norwegian and Azerbaijani champions go head-to-head in Stavanger but have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Viking 2 Sabah FK 2