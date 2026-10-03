Zinedine Zidane says France 'deserved better' after Nations League draw with Italy

Zinedine Zidane's perfect start to his reign as France manager came to an ⁠end when his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in the Uefa Nations ⁠League at the Stade de France.

France had won away to both Turkey and Belgium in Zidane's first two games. However, France found the going tough at home. Michael Olise put ⁠the French ahead 10 minutes after the break but Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy.

“I'm very disappointed for the players because we deserved better,” Zidane told TF1.

“But I'm proud of them, the effort, the pressing, they were exemplary.”

Zidane said his team performed better that the scoreline suggested.

“I think we deserved more from tonight, especially up until their goal. There were a little more fluctuations after that, but up until then we could certainly have scored a second goal,” Zidane told the Uefa website.

Zidane's first home game in charge came against the same opposition he had faced in his final international match as a player. That ⁠2006 World Cup final, which Italy won on penalties, will forever be remembered for Zidane's headbutt to Marco Materazzi which led ​to his ⁠red card in extra-time.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates after scoring in the Uefa Nations League match against Romania in Warsaw. EPA Show caption: Robert Lewandowski of Poland celebrates after scoring in the…

“We knew it would be a very difficult match,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI.

“But we did well to allow them very little in terms of chances, even if they had more possession.”

Meanwhile, in a Group B4 game, Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick as Poland eased past 10-man Romania 6-0.

Midway through the first half, Radu Dragusin was sent off for a foul on Lewandowski and the Polish captain converted the resulting spot kick.

Lewandowski added another two minutes after the break, and the 38-year-old scored his third and Poland's final goal four minutes from time.

Also, Belgium beat Turkey 3-0 in ​their Group A1 game.

Kevin De Bruyne put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute after a one-two with Dodi ​Lukebakio.

Lukebakio twice hit the post ‌before De Bruyne scored again on the hour mark from the edge of the box.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to replace Lukebakio and secured victory ⁠14 minutes from time with his 94th international goal.

In another match, Bosnia's Edin Dzeko made his 152nd and final international appearance in a 1-1 draw at home to Sweden.

Viktor Gyokeres put Sweden ahead in the 61st minute, becoming the first player to score in six consecutive Nations League games.

Two minutes later, Dzeko was replaced to a standing ovation with his teammates giving ​the 40-year-old a guard of honour. Kerim Alajbegovic equalised 10 minutes from time.

Former Manchester City forward Dzeko, 40, scored late in the first half but the goal was disallowed as the ball had gone out of play during the build-up.