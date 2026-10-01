England and Al Ahli footballer Ivan Toney denies nightclub assault

Footballer Ivan Toney appeared in court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to assault over an alleged incident at a London nightclub.

Toney, 30, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli and has 10 caps for England, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of attacking Saber Da Silva at a nightclub in on Wardour Street, Soho, central London, on December 6 last year.

Toney stood in the dock to confirm his name and age and to deny a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

District Judge Briony Clarke said the case could be tried by a magistrate, but Toney elected for a Crown Court trial in front of a judge and jury.

He was given unconditional bail until the next hearing, at Southwark Crown Court on October 29.

His spokesperson previously issued a statement saying: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

Toney, who was a member of England’s World Cup squad this summer, is not in the current squad for the Nations League tournament.

He switched from Brentford to Al Ahli two years ago in a deal worth about £40 million.