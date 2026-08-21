Transfers: Savinho set for Spurs switch, Konsa signs for Arsenal

Manchester City have accepted a £75 million bid from Premier League rivals for winger Savinho.

The Brazilian has been given permission by the club to travel to London to negotiate terms and undergo a medical.

Savinho, 22, has been a long-term target for Spurs, who failed in a bid to buy him last summer.

He opted to remain at Etihad Stadium, but his game time was limited under Pep Guardiola last term when he made just seven Premier League starts.

When the deal is finalised, it will take Tottenham's summer spending past £300 million. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has spent heavily on his midfield, buying Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a reported fee of £100m, and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for around £85m.

With defenders Jean Paul van Hecke (£52m) and Matteo Sensi (free) also brought in, De Zerbi has turned his attention to strengthening his attacking options.

Spurs may raid City for another of their forwards. Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush is also a reported target.

Marmoush, a £59m signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025, fell down the pecking order at City last season, and it is unclear whether he remains part of new coach Enzo Maresca's plans.

Spurs have also been linked with Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, but it is unclear whether they could finance a deal for the Netherlands international as well as moves for Marmoush and Savinho.

The North London club have recouped about £140m through the sales of Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic.

The club have recorded consecutive 17th-place finishes in the Premier League, although they did taste success in the Europa League in 2025.

Tottenham kick off their season on Saturday when they take on Brentford in their Premier League opener.

Ayyoub Bouaddi, right, starred for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Reuters Show caption: Ayyoub Bouaddi, right, starred for Morocco at the 2026 World…

City still keen on Bouaddi

City, meanwhile, are hopeful of pushing through a deal to land 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The club are keen to push through the deal before the transfer window closes on September 1, and City officials are due to hold further talks with Bouaddi's French club, Lille, over the coming days.

City have bid around £85m for the teenager.

Roma’s French midfielder Manu Kone has emerged as another option should a deal for Bouaddi fail.

Nico Gonzalez is the subject of interest from Newcastle, but it is understood the Spaniard wants to remain at City and fight for his place.

City are keen to bolster their midfield ranks having seen Rodri depart for Barcelona this week and Tijjani Reijnders sign for Al Qadsiah.

Manchester City begin their Premier League campaign on Sunday at home to Bournemouth.

Ezri Konsa, left, appeared in all eight of England's games at the 2026 World Cup. AFP Show caption: Ezri Konsa, left, appeared in all eight of England's games a…

Konsa signs for champions Arsenal

Premier League title-holders Arsenal have completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa on a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins the Gunners in a deal worth £51m plus £4m in potential add-ons.

He underwent a medical on Thursday before finalising his move.

The centre-back is unlikely to feature in Arsenal's Premier League opener against Coventry City on Friday, meaning his first appearance for the club will probably be against Aston Villa – his former club – on August 31.

He adds further depth to Mikel Arteta's squad, who are without star defender William Saliba for the next few months as the Frenchman recovers from a back injury sustained while playing at the World Cup.

Konsa made 286 appearances for Villa during his seven-year spell after joining from Brentford, helping them win the Europa League last season.

He was one of the stars for England at this summer's World Cup, featuring in all eight games, starting seven of them, as the Three Lions finished third.