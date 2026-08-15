Cristian Romero tells Spurs 'I wasn't perfect' but 'I always gave everything' after sealing Atletico move

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has penned an emotional farewell message to fans after sealing a move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Defender Romero, 28, leaves the North London club after five eventful seasons in which his on-field temperament often undermined his world-class talent.

He signs for Atletico on a five-year deal, with British media reporting the transfer fee as just over £34.2 million.

Romero bid farewell to ​Spurs ⁠on Friday, ‌saying he was leaving "with a heart ​full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together".

"I know I wasn't perfect," Romero posted on X. "But one thing gives me peace: I always gave everything. I defended this shirt with pride and with all my heart."

The centre-back made 156 appearances and scored 13 goals for Spurs across all competitions, initially joining the Premier League club on loan from Atalanta in 2021 before making the move permanent.

During his five-year stay at Tottenham, Romero received five red cards and missed 11 games through suspensions alone.

Romero drew criticism at the end of last season for travelling to Argentina before the club's final league match against Everton, with Spurs still fighting to secure their Premier League status.

His best moment with Spurs was helping the club win their first trophy in 17 years as they beat Manchester United in the 2025 Europa League final.

"When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club's history," Romero added.

"I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. And we did it.

"I'm leaving the club, but a part of my heart will always remain here. Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever.

"With all my love and respect. Thank you for everything."

The ⁠Argentina international was a member of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup and also featured in ​the 2026 tournament, including the final.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has been busy in the transfer market in anticipation of Romero's departure, signing Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Romero's Argentina teammate Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth.

According to reports, Italian champions Inter Milan have reached an agreement with the club for the sale of versatile England defender Djed Spence.

Spence, who can operate at both full-back positions, is expected to seal a £30 million move to the San Siro in the coming days.

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Saturday.